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Girls’ Generation’s Yoona to appear at Ion Orchard on Sept 11 for Sulwhasoo pop-up event

SINGAPORE – Yoona is the latest member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation to be swinging into town.

She will be making an appearance on Sept 11 at South Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo’s immersive pop-up event at Ion Orchard’s Level 1 Atrium. She is expected to show up from 4.45pm.

The pop-up will run from Sept 10 to 20, from 10am to 10pm daily.

The 36-year-old singer-actress is Sulwhasoo’s global ambassador, and will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of its Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cream.

The product is billed as South Korea’s No.1 anti-ageing cream for 11 consecutive years and embodies the brand’s decades-long heritage and expertise in ginseng science, according to a press statement.

Yoona previously came to Singapore in 2023 as an ambassador for American beauty brand Estee Lauder.

She has won acting accolades of late, like playing a Michelin-starred chef who travels back in time in the fantasy romance K-drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty (2025), which earned her a Best Actress nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Her role as a woman with a secret in the South Korean romantic comedy film Pretty Crazy (2025) clinched her a Best Actress win at the Chunsa Film Art Awards and a Best Actress nomination at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

In December 2025, she released the Christmas single Wish To Wish to express her gratitude for all the support she received from viewers and fans that year.

Singapore appears to be a favoured destination for past and present members of Girls’ Generation, which currently have eight members.

Former member Jessica Jung made a guest appearance at a charity event, the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Awards 2026, in July.

In 2024, Seohyun posted photos of herself at various attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands, while Yuri was spotted at the airport in July 2026 and was reportedly in the Lion City for a photo shoot.

Leader Taeyeon held two concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in May 2025 as part of her The Tense concert tour, while Tiffany’s upcoming gig will take place on Sept 26 at Arena @ Expo as part of her Edge Of Calm Tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her solo debut.

Hyoyeon will be performing as a DJ under the name Hyo on Oct 10 at the Zone 4 Waterside stage of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026.