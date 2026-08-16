Girl group Rescene gives Manchester City players a K-pop lesson in new show

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The players will also teach the singers football skills before a five-on-four match between the K-pop stars and the players.

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Rescene is teaming up with Manchester City players for a new entertainment show that will see the members teach the football stars K-pop dance moves and go head-to-head with them in a special football match.

Coupang Play’s Rescene’s Man City Attack! features Manchester City players Ruben Dias, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico Gonzalez.

The players will coach the members in techniques including juggling and shooting before the show culminates in a five-on-four match between the K-pop stars and the players.

The collaboration will also bring music into the mix. According to Coupang Play, Rescene will perform a reworked version of its song Love Attack for the Manchester City players and introduce them to some of the group’s signature catchphrases.

The show builds on Rescene’s recent connection with Manchester City, following the group’s half-time performance at the 2026 Coupang Play Series.

Now in its fifth year, the annual event featured Manchester City and Atletico Madrid facing off on Aug 9, in what was Korean football star Lee Kang-in’s debut for the Spanish side.

Launched by Coupang Play in 2022, the Coupang Play Series brings leading European clubs to Korea for pre-season exhibition matches against Team K League and other international teams.

The series has also become a platform for Coupang Play to develop entertainment content that blends football with Korean variety programming, bringing international stars into the spotlight beyond the pitch.

The streamer has previously featured Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich players on Sindorim Morning Soccer Club, a series produced in collaboration with the cast of SNL Korea.

Tottenham players Son Heung-min, Ben Davies and Micky van de Ven have also appeared on the streamer’s popular programme Office Workers.

Rescene’s Man City Attack! premieres on Aug 21 on Coupang Play. The programme is available to both Coupang Wow members and general users free of charge. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK