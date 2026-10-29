Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Girl group Katseye to perform debut Singapore concert at Indoor Stadium on Feb 10

Katseye members (from left) Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel, Yoonchae Jeung and Lara Raj performing at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in California, the US, on Oct 18.

SINGAPORE – International girl group Katseye are set to perform their first concert in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 10, 2027.

Ticket pre-sales start on Nov 10 while general sales kick off on Nov 13. Ticket prices have not been released.

The show is part of a sold-out global run, The Wildworld Tour, which started in Dublin, Ireland in September.

Besides Singapore, the newly announced additions on Oct 29 include Asian cities Yokohama, Manila, Hong Kong, Seoul, Cebu, Bangkok and Taipei, before the tour heads to Australia and New Zealand.

Katseye include Megan Skiendiel, 20, whose mother is Singaporean. Raised in Hawaii in the US, she told The Straits Times in a 2024 interview that she regularly keeps in touch with her Singaporean family, and loves local dishes like laksa and Hainanese chicken rice.

The group, who are touring as a quartet, also include Cuban-American Daniela Avanzini, Indian-American Lara Raj and South Korean member Yoonchae Jeung.

The remaining two members are on hiatus for health reasons: Manon Bannerman, who is Swiss and of Italian-Ghanaian descent, and Sophia Laforteza, who is Filipino-American.

Formed in 2023 by Hybe, the South Korean entertainment powerhouse behind K-pop stars BTS, and Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records, the Katseye line-up was selected from over 120,000 applicants worldwide through the reality global audition series The Debut: Dream Academy (2023).

Katseye attend the Victoria's Secret fashion show in California, US on Oct 18, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

They have released three EPs – SIS (Soft Is Strong) (2024), Beautiful Chaos (2025) and Wild (2026) – and have a string of hits including Touch (2024), Gabriela (2025) and Gnarly (2025).

They won all three awards for which they were nominated at the 2026 American Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year, and were nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for Gabriela) at the Grammys in February.

In 2025, they were crowned TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year after generating over 30 billion views on the social media platform.

Their formation and rise has been documented in Netflix docuseries Pop Star Academy: Katseye (2024) and concert film Katseye: Wild Hearts (2026).

Book it/Katseye: The Wildworld Tour

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Feb 10, 2027, time to be announced

Admission: Eyekons Weverse Global Membership pre-sale starts on Nov 10, noon to 11.59pm; UOB Mastercard World Elite pre-sale is on Nov 11, noon to 2pm; UOB Mastercard pre-sale is on Nov 11, 4pm to Nov 12, noon; Katseye.World Artist pre-sale is on Nov 12, 2pm to 11.59pm; UOB Mastercard World & World Elite Preferred and the general sale start on Nov 13, 10am. For more information, go to Ticketmaster Singapore (www.ticketmaster.sg) or call 6018-7645.