Gilligan's Island actress dies of coronavirus

LOS ANGELES • American actress Dawn Wells, who parlayed her girl-next-door charm and wholesome beauty into enduring television fame as the sweet-natured desert island castaway Mary Ann on the classic 1960s sitcom Gilligan's Island, died on Wednesday at age 82, her publicist said.

Wells, who won the title of Miss Nevada in 1959 and competed in the Miss America contest, died of complications arising from Covid-19, her publicist Harlan Boll said in a statement.

Born in the gambling city of Reno, Wells played Kansas farm girl Mary Ann Summers, one of seven castaways stranded after their boat, the S.S. Minnow, was battered in a storm during what was supposed to be a three-hour tour from Hawaii.

Wells beat actresses including Raquel Welch for the role.

Gilligan's Island ran for three seasons (1964 to 1967) with a cast that also included Bob Denver as the zany Gilligan, Alan Hale Jr as "The Skipper", Jim Backus as millionaire Thurston Howell III, Natalie Schafer as his posh wife, Russell Johnson as "The Professor" and Tina Louise as movie star Ginger.

The death of Wells leaves Louise, 86, the sole survivor of these cast members.

The 98 episodes invariably involved their efforts in vain to get off the island, even as a parade of guest stars dropped in and had no trouble getting out.

Wells, playing a cheerful brunette Midwestern farm girl, appeared in the series wearing short shorts, midriff tops and pigtails. Louise, playing a buxom red-headed sensation akin to Marilyn Monroe, wore slinky, form-fitting dresses.

The two inspired what became an enduring pop-culture question for men: "Ginger or Mary Ann?"

Wells said that question was the most common topic mentioned to her by fans.

"Mostly, they'll pick a favourite, Ginger or Mary Ann. For some reason, they feel they have to make a choice," Wells told Forbes magazine in 2016.

Gilligan's Island was cancelled by network executives despite respectable ratings, then became ubiquitous in syndicated re-runs.

Like some of her co-stars, Wells suffered from typecasting in Hollywood after the series ended, appearing in television guest spots and stage work before taking roles in B-movies.

She also lent her voice to the animated Gilligan's Planet (1982) in which the castaways become stranded on a faraway planet.

Wells capitalised on her fame by writing the Mary Ann's Gilligan's Island Cookbook and, later for the 50th anniversary of the series in 2014, the book, What Would Mary Ann Do? A Guide To Life.

Wells' marriage in 1962 to Larry Rosen, a talent agent, ended in divorce in 1967, the same year Gilligan's Island went off the air. She is survived by a stepsister, Weslee Wells.

REUTERS, NYTIMES