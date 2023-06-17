Gig economy: Guardian of the Gardens for a day

The problem came when I found out that my job involved giving children the gift of edible plants.
Children have favourite things. Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. Also, bright copper kettles and warm woollen mittens. Vegetables? Not on the list. I would have to use my charm and, if that failed, intimidation.
As a child makes his way to my stand at SustainableFest SG 2023 at Jurong Lake Gardens, his face falls as he sees our offerings. As part of my work as a National Parks Board (NParks) officer for a day, I am making salads attractive to kids.
“Hey, would you like to adopt a plant?” I ask him brightly, with lots of eye contact. I remind myself to smile, until I remember that it only scares children more.
Luckily, his dad is standing behind him, hands on the boy’s shoulders. Just in case he tries to make a run for it, I am guessing.
I run through the choices, as if it would help. The boy can pick from Brazilian spinach, Thai watercress, purple basil and apple mint. The plants need only some sun and water to be happy, and while they are pretty, the most amazing part, I tell him, is that he can eat the yummy leaves and the plant will keep growing.
This astounding science fact does nothing for his emotional state.
Seeing that there is no other way out, the boy points to the apple mint. I pot one and hand it to him. He takes it and leaves. I do a mental fist pump. Look, a win is a win.
At this festival, held over the weekend of June 3 and 4, my job is to assist other NParks officers as they encourage the adoption of sustainable practices and the appreciation of nature.
Growing edible plants is one good practice. The boy may not thank me now, but in the future, when Earth is a dystopian hellscape blasted by climate change, he may remember the guy with the creepy smile who showed him how to grow a plant.
Earlier that day, I spend the morning with the community composting group at Jurong Lake Gardens. Some of us like to get together with friends to go for walks. These folks – all volunteers – like to spend Saturday mornings feeding micro-organisms. Thanks to my peculiar washing schedule at home, I already host a thriving colony of micro-organisms, so I feel a kinship with them.
We spend the morning cutting the raw, plant-based food scraps they have brought into smaller pieces, as well as doing other tasks that keep the compost heaps alive and happy.
The heaps have the heady smell of rich, clean earth. I am not kidding – I would use a cologne called L’eau De Compost. The volunteers have encouraged the correct microbiome to bloom there, so no stinky gases are released. A smelly rotting container of wet flour versus delicious sourdough bread: The difference is the microbiome.
The volunteers, many of whom grow plants in the Gardens’ allotment plots, use the final product to keep their cucumbers and chillies happy. I file away the knowledge that the secret to smelling good is the right microbiome.
My guide to composting and sustainable living is Dr Wilson Wong, deputy director of Jurong Lake Gardens operations and a certified practising horticulturist. He is also a curator in charge of horticulture programming and outreach at the Gardens, which is why he is guiding me today. But you know him as the expert who answers questions sent to the Root Awakening plant care column in The Straits Times.
He is a lovely man who loves his job.
“Look,” he says proudly, and points to a monitor lizard resting on a hillock. For a few minutes, we sit quietly, admiring this honoured resident of the Gardens.
Dr Wong senses that I am the sort that easily gets drunk with power, so he makes sure I do not do any enforcement work. At the end of my stint, they ask for the shirt back, a request that I comply with, reluctantly.
Sadly, I do not get to leap out from behind bushes at errant e-bike riders. More tragically, I do not get to book litterbugs while dramatically pointing to a No Littering sign, which has been a dream of mine. Perhaps next time.