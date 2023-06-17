Gig economy: Guardian of the Gardens for a day

The problem came when I found out that my job involved giving children the gift of edible plants.

Children have favourite things. Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. Also, bright copper kettles and warm woollen mittens. Vegetables? Not on the list. I would have to use my charm and, if that failed, intimidation.

As a child makes his way to my stand at SustainableFest SG 2023 at Jurong Lake Gardens, his face falls as he sees our offerings. As part of my work as a National Parks Board (NParks) officer for a day, I am making salads attractive to kids.

“Hey, would you like to adopt a plant?” I ask him brightly, with lots of eye contact. I remind myself to smile, until I remember that it only scares children more.

Luckily, his dad is standing behind him, hands on the boy’s shoulders. Just in case he tries to make a run for it, I am guessing.

I run through the choices, as if it would help. The boy can pick from Brazilian spinach, Thai watercress, purple basil and apple mint. The plants need only some sun and water to be happy, and while they are pretty, the most amazing part, I tell him, is that he can eat the yummy leaves and the plant will keep growing.

This astounding science fact does nothing for his emotional state.

Seeing that there is no other way out, the boy points to the apple mint. I pot one and hand it to him. He takes it and leaves. I do a mental fist pump. Look, a win is a win.

At this festival, held over the weekend of June 3 and 4, my job is to assist other NParks officers as they encourage the adoption of sustainable practices and the appreciation of nature.