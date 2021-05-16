Geri Horner, Amy Adams post rare photos of daughters to mark their birthdays

Three female celebrities posted photos of their daughters over the weekend to mark their birthdays.

First up was English singer Geri Horner, the Spice Girl formerly known as Geri Halliwell.

On Friday (May 14), "Ginger Spice" posted three rare photos of her daughter Bluebell Madonna as she turned 15. One featured them together.

Horner, 48, wrote: "Happy 15th birthday, Bluebell! Another year older, it's amazing to see you grow as a person, we are so proud of you!!"

Bluebell is Horner's daughter with former partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. She is now married to Formula One's Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

American actress Amy Adams, 46, also posted a rare photo of her daughter Aviana on Sunday. She wrote: "Happy 11th birthday, Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humour, intelligence and spirit. This day is a true celebration."

The Enchanted (2007) actress' husband, artist and former actor Darren Le Gallo, also posted three photos of Aviana and said he could not believe his daughter has turned 11.

Meanwhile, American actress Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple's birthday on Saturday with an Instagram post.

Paltrow, 48, wrote: "Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can't believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."

Apple, who is the spitting image of her mother, is the actress' daughter with ex-husband, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. They have another son, Moses, 15.

Paltrow - who also founded lifestyle brand Goop - is currently married to television producer Brad Falchuk.