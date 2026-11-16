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French actor Gerard Depardieu was convicted in 2025 of sexually assaulting two women while working on set with them in 2021.

PARIS – French movie star Geard Depardieu withdrew his appeal on Nov 16 against a sexual assault conviction, admitting his guilt and offering his apologies to two women he groped while working on set with them in 2021.

The announcement, released by Depardieu’s new lawyer, came on the morning that the appeal trial had been scheduled to start in Paris.

A prolific actor who was once one of France’s most popular leading men, Depardieu, 77, was convicted in 2025 of sexually assaulting the women, one a set decorator and the other an assistant director, on the set of the film Les Volets Verts.

He received a suspended sentence of 18 months and the judge ordered that his name be added to France’s sex offender registry.

The ruling was considered a landmark win for French women in the post #MeToo world.

Throughout the four-day trial in 2025, the actor denied sexually assaulting anyone, and his lawyer called the two victims liars – earning a rare ruling of “secondary victimisation” by the judge.

But in a statement released on Nov 16 by one of his new lawyers, David-Olivier Kaminski, Depardieu said he accepted the verdict and offered his “deep and sincere apologies”.

“I never, ever intended to hurt the women I encountered. But I have come to understand that intent changes nothing about the wound,” Depardieu said.

“This whole affair has caused a great deal of suffering. I do not have the power to turn back time.”

During the trial, Depardieu also often seemed confused and distracted. He said he was from a different generation, one that had found obscene jokes funny, and that he was ill-suited for the current era.

His statement echoed this sentiment.

“On film sets, I long hid behind provocation and bawdiness. My words, and some of my actions, I believed to be without consequence. They were not – particularly coming from a powerful figure, such as I once was,” Depardieu said.

“I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that has disappeared.”

The admission is a bombshell from Depardieu, who was considered among the greatest French actors of his generation as well as a symbol of France’s resistance to addressing sexual harassment and rape, particularly in its movie industry.

Since the #MeToo movement arrived in France from the United States in 2017, more than 20 women have accused Depardieu of sexual abuse, mostly by speaking to French news outlets.

Depardieu consistently denied the accusations and was publicly defended by prominent and powerful people, including President Emmanuel Macron, who condemned what he called a “manhunt” against the actor, adding that Depardieu “makes France proud”.

This was the first case against Depardieu to go to trial, but it is unlikely to be the last.

Depardieu has appealed a ruling that he stand trial on an accusation of raping an aspiring actress, Charlotte Arnould, in 2018. Arnould, then 22, was a family friend who had gone to Depardieu’s Paris home twice in August 2018 for advice on how to break into acting.

That appeal is scheduled to take place later in November. NYTIMES