George Clooney gave his kids normal names

As a Hollywood A-lister, George Clooney is wary of what his two children may face in the future because of their famous father.

While they may have a recognisable last name, the three-year-old twins have relatively normal first names - Ella and Alexander.

"I didn't want, like, weird-a** names for our kids. They're already going to have enough trouble," says the actor, 59, who married British barrister Amal Clooney, 42, in 2014.

In the interview in the latest issue of AARP The Magazine, he said: "It's hard being the son of somebody famous and successful. Paul Newman's son killed himself. Gregory Peck's son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves."

A normal family life is also important to the Oscar-winning actor-director, who gamely took on the repairs and maintenance of his home during the lockdown last year.

"I wood-stained the entire interior, exterior and all the furniture of the house. All of it. It was getting dingy and I had buckets of stain, and I was, like, 'Well, what else am I going to do?' It made me feel better," he said, adding that he also fenced in the dog yard with chicken wire and rewired a sewing machine.

Revealing himself to be a man of many talents besides acting, he added: "I do a lot of sewing the kids' clothes and my wife's dress that tore a couple of times."

He explained: "I was a bachelor for a long time and didn't have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things."