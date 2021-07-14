Gem thieves rob Hollywood star at Cannes film festival

CANNES (France) • Hollywood star Jodie Turner-Smith has fallen victim to the curse of Cannes - the jewellery thieves who regularly haunt the world's biggest film festival.

The British actress wore eye-catching Gucci gold and diamond jewellery to the red-carpet premiere of her latest film, After Yang, last Thursday.

The next morning, her suite at the Marriott hotel was broken into while she was having breakfast with her one-year-old daughter.

Police said on Monday that they were investigating a theft of jewellery from the hotel, but it was unclear whether the jewellery was Gucci's - loaned for the premiere - or the actress' own.

The star of Queen & Slim (2019) and the series Nightflyers (2018) and The Last Ship (2014 to 2018) made no mention of her loss when she gave a Women In Motion talk at the festival on Sunday.

But she tweeted later: "I didn't think I would be spending 2½ hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are."

It was the 34-year-old's first time at the festival.

Luxury brands often lend choice pieces to stars to walk the red carpet at Cannes.

Police said the jewellery taken from Turner-Smith's room was not worth the tens of thousands of euros initially thought.

There was reportedly no sign of forced entry to her room.

Film industry bible Variety said one of the items taken was her mother's wedding ring.

At the Women In Motion talk on Sunday, Turner-Smith urged Hollywood to go beyond having token black faces on screen and to have people of colour at every level of the business.

The actress - who played the ill-fated English queen Anne Boleyn in a new television series of the same name - said she was struck by how few people of colour work behind the scenes.

"You have to hire producers who understand what kinds of stories we're trying to tell and how to honour those stories so that you don't end up with things that feel like tokenism or strange stereotyping," she said.

"So many times, it's like (producers say), 'We are going to tell a story that involves black people', but there are no black people in the writers' room, and there are no women in the writers' room."

Turner-Smith won plaudits for playing Henry VIII's wife Boleyn, who was white, in the series for Britain's Channel 5.

"I definitely anticipated that there were going to be people that felt a certain way about it," she said.

"We've seen for years and years that in theatre, characters are being played by people of all different ethnicities, but in TV or film, it's something we see much less."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE