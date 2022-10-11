Actress Geena Davis alleges Bill Murray ‘screamed’ at her on set

LOS ANGELES – American actress Geena Davis’ new memoir chronicles her journey from childhood through her years in Hollywood – and it includes an unpleasant experience she had with actor Bill Murray, who is known for films such as Lost In Translation (2003).

Dying Of Politeness was released on Tuesday and British newspaper The Times has summarised the portion of the book in which Davis, 66, recounts her time filming the comedy Quick Change (1990).

“She’s introduced to (Murray), she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing; later, while they’re filming on location, Murray tracks Davis down in her trailer and begins screaming at her for being late (she’s waiting for her wardrobe), continues to scream at her as she hurries onto the set and even as she gets there, in front of hundreds of cast, crew, curious passers-by.”

In the accompanying interview, published on Friday, Davis says of the incidents: “The way he behaved at the first meeting... I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t.”

Davis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress statue in 1989 for The Accidental Tourist. She has also been feted for films such as female buddy drama Thelma & Louise (1991) and the sports film A League Of Their Own (1992).

Murray is also known for his roles in comedies such as Ghostbusters (1984). However, the 72-year-old is no stranger to sexual harassment complaints. In April, production of the film Being Mortal was suspended due to a complaint filed against him.

Although details of the complaint were not released, Murray later told news outlet CNBC: “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way.”

In July 2021, Lucy Liu, his co-star from the Charlie’s Angels (2000 to 2003) films, spoke about Murray using “inexcusable and unacceptable” language towards her during rehearsals for the first movie, though she did not elaborate.