Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby boy

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who famously met on the set of the hit television series, have added a baby boy to their family.

The couple were spotted in London on Tuesday by The New York Post's Page Six, with Leslie carrying the bundle of joy strapped to her chest.

A spokesman for Harington confirmed to People magazine that they have welcomed a baby boy and they are "very, very happy".

The first-time parents, both 34, had announced the pregnancy last September. Leslie had shown off her baby bump in an interview with Make Magazine and revealed that they had bought a Tudor manor deep in East Anglia.

Speaking to The New York Post last October, she said: "I am thrilled to be expecting and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family."

The private couple, who do not have any social media accounts, played star-crossed lovers on Game Of Thrones from 2012 to 2014.

After an on-off relationship, they tied the knot in June 2018.

Harington, who spent 10 years in the role of Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, had previously said that being a father is the most important job he will have.

Ahead of the series finale of the show in May 2019, he spoke to InStyle magazine, saying: "The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish. Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father."