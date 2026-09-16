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G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone and Toy Story pop-up to launch in Clarke Quay on Oct 16

Toy Story Peaceminusone: The First Fan is a collaboration between G-Dragon’s fashion label and Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story franchise.

SINGAPORE – A pop-up of the collaboration between K-pop star G-Dragon’s fashion label Peaceminusone and Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story film franchise is making its South-east Asian debut in Singapore at Clarke Quay from Oct 16 to Nov 11.

The 38-year-old singer’s Peaceminusone, founded in 2016, is a streetwear brand known for edgy aesthetics and its daisy logo with a missing petal.

A partnership with Singapore-based global collectibles brand Mighty Jaxx, the pop-up will feature interactive display zones and exclusive merchandise. A press statement says that these include limited-edition lifestyle accessories, apparel and collective figures, although no details and prices were provided.

The previous stops in recent months in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taipei featured merchandise such as a traditional hand fan with images of Toy Story characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear overlaid with Peaceminusone’s daisy motifs.

Titled Toy Story Peaceminusone: The First Fan, the pop-up is centred on the nostalgic concept that childhood toys are “original fans” who support an individual’s early dreams.

The project marks Disney’s first Asia-Pacific collaboration with a K-pop artiste that includes joint product development and retail events.

It was also reported in late August that an upcoming Disney+ documentary on G-Dragon will be released in 2027. The project will chronicle his solo career, his role in K-pop boy band BigBang, as well as his influence on K-pop.

The singer has also partnered fast-food chain McDonald’s for a regional campaign across Asia, introducing Korean-inspired gochujang butter burgers alongside limited-edition packaging and collectible merchandise featuring Peaceminusone.

G-Dragon and his fellow BigBang members Taeyang and Daesung will return to Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Oct 17 and 18. The group’s first concert here in a decade, it is part of their global Cosmos tour, which comprises 33 shows across 19 stops.

The tour started in Goyang, South Korea, on Aug 21, and includes stops in the US, as well as Paris, London and Taipei, before coming to Singapore.