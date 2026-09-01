G-Dragon documentary set for Disney+ release in 2027

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The project is expected to trace G-Dragon’s influence on K-pop while exploring his career as a solo artiste and his role in the boy band BigBang.

G-Dragon is set to get the documentary treatment from Disney+, with production started and a release expected some time in 2027 , an industry source told The Korea Herald on Aug 31 .

The project is expected to trace G-Dragon’s influence on K-pop while exploring his career as a solo artiste and his role in the boy band BigBang .

“Production of a G-Dragon documentary for Disney+ is currently under way ,” the source said on condition of anonymity. “Members of the documentary’s production team had already begun reaching out to people around G-Dragon in July.”

An exact release date has yet to be determined, though the timing could be tied to BigBang’s ongoing 20th-anniversary world tour.

“It seems production of the documentary will probably continue through the finale of BigBang’s current world tour,” the source said. “I expect its release could be timed after the tour’s conclusion.”

BigBang kicked off the tour at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi province on Aug 21.

According to dates announced so far by their agency YG Entertainment , XX : Cosmos spans 33 concerts across 19 cities, ending in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in February, although more dates could still be announced.

Asked about the project, Disney+ Korea said it had “no official statement to provide at this time”.

The documentary would mark another collaboration between Disney and G-Dragon, following a project involving his fashion label Peaceminusone and Disney’s Toy Story in July.

Launched in Seoul’s eastern Seongsu-dong before expanding across Asia, it marked Disney’s first Asia-Pacific collaboration with a K-pop artiste spanning joint product development and retail experiences.

The partnership was carried out through a product licensing agreement between Disney and Peaceminusone. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK