Furiosa actress Anya Taylor-Joy was not allowed to copy Charlize Theron’s Mad Max shaved look

SINGAPORE – Anya Taylor-Joy was eager to take on the title role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by recreating the warrior woman’s signature look.

“I really wanted to shave my head for the role,” says the 28-year-old British-American actress.

The film is a spin-off and prequel to the 2015 dystopian action movie Mad Max: Fury Road, and charts the girlhood and maturation of the character. In the 2015 film, Imperator Furiosa was played by Oscar-winning star Charlize Theron – who sported a buzz cut – and the story opens with the character already a trusted soldier and driver for the warlord Immortan Joe.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on May 22, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in the Wasteland, the arid landscape of a future Australia ruined by nuclear war.

Raiders arrive at the Green Place, an oasis of plenty, to kidnap a child. She is taken to meet Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), the warlord who sent out the raiders. The story then follows her exploits as she grows to become the Furiosa of the 2015 film.

Taylor-Joy was surprised when Australian film-maker George Miller – who helmed the Mad Max film franchise (1979 to present) – rejected her request to mimic the famous hairdo.