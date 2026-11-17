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Robert Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play Ian Fleming’s legendary fictional spy James Bond.

LONDON – Robert Pattinson, chosen to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond, completes his rise from brooding on-screen teen heart-throb to global superstar in the role of the world’s most famous secret agent.

The 40-year-old will helm the storied 007 franchise acquired by Amazon MGM after already becoming a serious Hollywood player with his turn as Batman in 2022 and featuring in Christopher Nolan’s recent epic, The Odyssey.

After building a cult following in The Twilight Saga, the British actor has also received critical acclaim for his eclectic roles in various art-house films, while Oscars buzz is building over his latest movie Primetime.

But in becoming only the seventh actor through the decades to play Ian Fleming’s legendary fictional spy Bond, Pattinson will be ascending to a new level of worldwide stardom.

He called it “the honour of a lifetime” in Amazon MGM’s announcement on Nov 16.

Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the next Bond film, lauded Pattinson as having “the timeless soul of 007”

as well as “a spirit that is completely new”.

‘Smaller parts’

Born in London on May 13, 1986, Pattinson started out in amateur dramatics before getting his big break in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005) as Cedric Diggory, a champion athlete for Hogwarts.

Romantic dramas Remember Me (2010) and Water For Elephants (2011), when he and then co-star girlfriend Kristen Stewart were the toast of the tabloids, also helped fuel his early rise.

But it was his appearance in 2008’s Twilight and the four other films in the romantic vampire fantasy series that catapulted Pattinson to global fame.

Robert Pattinson (far right) and other cast members of the film Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire at a photocall in London in 2005. PHOTO: AP

Despite that, he still opted for edgier cinema, with 2012 drama Cosmopolis, in which he portrayed a self-destructive currency speculator as his life falls apart, an early example.

The film was directed by legendary US auteur David Cronenberg, who described the actor as “extremely inventive”.

Pattinson also played T.E. Lawrence in Werner Herzog’s Queen Of The Desert (2015) and the photographer who helped make James Dean an icon in Anton Corbijn’s Life the same year.

Co-stars Robert Pattinson (left) and Kristen Stewart at the premiere of Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 1 in London in 2011. PHOTO: AP

“The last few years I’ve basically done stuff just for the director. After working with Cronenberg on Cosmopolis, it just opened stuff up, people approach you in a different way,” he said during a 2015 interview with online culture website, The Talks.

“It’s quite nice to do smaller parts, so the film doesn’t totally rely on what I do in it. I get to work with who I want to work with, and it’s not my fault if it doesn’t make any money,” he added.

‘Back-up plan’

Pattinson received critical acclaim for a string of independent films and was nominated for best actor at the Cannes festival in 2017 for neo-grindhouse crime caper Good Time by New York-based brothers Josh and Ben Safdie.

He was also praised for his performance opposite fellow Briton Charlie Hunnam in the 2017 true-to-life jungle adventure story – The Lost City Of Z – about the ill-fated search for a vanished South American civilisation.

More recent projects of a more independent nature included starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the thriller Die, My Love, about a young mother suffering from depression, directed by Scotland’s Lynne Ramsay.

Robert Pattinson starring in 2022 American superhero film The Batman. PHOTO: WARNER BROS

Pattinson still managed to fit in roles in several big-budget films, including as a spy handler in Nolan’s 2020 complex thriller Tenet and the plum role of Batman in Matt Reeves’s 2022 superhero film The Batman.

A sequel by Reeves – The Batman: Part II – with Pattinson again playing Bruce Wayne is in production and reportedly set to hit cinemas in 2027.

The new 007 also voiced the heron in the English-language dub of Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film – The Boy And The Heron – the fifth-highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.

His good looks have seen him enjoy a successful modelling career, long collaborating with fashion house Dior.

Robert Pattinson and fiancee Suki Waterhouse at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept 5. PHOTO: REUTERS

Off-screen, Pattinson has played the guitar and piano since the age of four, and has joked that “music is my back-up plan if acting fails”.

The intense media scrutiny of his relationship with Stewart, which ended in 2013, has left Pattinson protective of his personal life.

He previously dated British singer FKA Twigs and since 2018 has been in a relationship with English model Suki Waterhouse, with whom he has a daughter. AFP