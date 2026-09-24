From Phuket busker to $1.3m prize winner: Thai teen sensation Nene Royal rocks America’s Got Talent

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Rattikarn Amloy, better known by her stage name Nene Royal, started playing at age seven on a 1,600-baht (S$61) guitar.

PASADENA, California – Thailand’s teenage guitar sensation Nene Royal won the US$1 million (S$1.28 million) top prize on America’s Got Talent (AGT), capping a viral run that made the 16-year-old a national celebrity and drew support from across her home country.

Rattikarn Amloy – better known by her stage name Nene Royal – was crowned the winner during the live results show on Sept 23, beating nine other finalists after emerging as the clear favourite before the finale.

During the final on Sept 22, she sang and played guitar in a rendition of American rock duo The White Stripes’ 2003 track Seven Nation Army.

“You should win. Give her the million, America,” judge Howie Mandel said after the performance.

Fellow judge Melanie Brown praised Nene’s “mysterious, mystical stage presence” before adding: “You’re from the best place in the world: Phuket, Thailand. I love to go there.”

Nene’s victory caps a rapid rise that began with a swaggering rendition of The Cranberries’ Zombie, in which she sang and tore through the song on guitar.

The audition amassed more than 200 million views across AGT’s official online platforms, more than any other act this season.

Nene’s run sparked an outpouring of support in Thailand, where her international profile drew backing from some of the country’s most powerful business and political figures.

Among her most prominent corporate supporters was billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, patriarch of one of Asia’s wealthiest families. His Charoen Pokphand Foods rented space on a giant screen in New York’s Times Square to feature Nene alongside messages of support from Thai fans ahead of the live rounds.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also threw his support behind Nene, directing tourism officials to explore ways to promote the teenage guitarist.

He also hosted her at Government House, where she played guitar while he sang a Thai rock song. Officials have discussed featuring her in campaigns promoting the country’s “Amazing Thailand” tourism brand.

Her victory comes as Thailand increasingly looks to entertainment and popular culture to bolster its global profile and tourism appeal.

HBO’s The White Lotus (2021 to present) recently showcased the country’s luxury resorts and tropical scenery to an international audience in its third season, spurring interest in its Thai filming locations.

For Nene, the US$1 million prize marks a remarkable ascent from the Phuket night market where she once played for donations.

She started playing at age seven on a 1,600-baht (S$61) guitar, a considerable expense for her family at a time when her father earned just over 10,000 baht a month. To help pay for lessons, he encouraged her to perform at the market.

After her performance in Tuesday’s final, Nene reflected on how far she had come.

“I was so young when I touched the guitar,” she said. “I was thinking, in my mind, I was like ‘I really want to become a rock star.’ My dream comes true.” BLOOMBERG