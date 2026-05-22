From law to music: Gen Z Singaporean Frances Tan represents nation at Commonwealth Song Contest

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Singaporean singer-songwriter Frances Tan Si Min, 25, is one of the seven grand finalists at the global Commonwealth Song Contest 2026.

SINGAPORE - Frances Tan Si Min might not be a household name in the local music scene.

But the 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who pivoted from a career in law to music, is currently flying the Singapore flag on the global stage.

Tan is one of seven finalists of the Commonwealth Song Contest 2026 with her original song, Just Me, calling it a “privilege and honour”. She is up against musical acts from six other countries: Australia, India, Nigeria, Saint Lucia, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Members of the public can vote for her online at www.commonwealthsongcontest.com before polling closes on May 31. After public voting ends, a closed vote will be held involving 10,000 music professionals affiliated with the UK Songwriting Contest and the Guild of International Songwriters and Composers.

Tan’s rise has been marked by several local and international milestones.

In 2024, she won the UK Songwriting Contest in the singer-songwriter category for Just Me. She has performed her original songs at local events that featured VIPs like former President Halimah Yacob and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In 2025, she received the SG100 Foundation’s B.O.L.D. Award and was appointed as the nation-building platform’s youth and arts ambassador.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Frances Tan Si Min. PHOTO: COURTESY OF FRANCES TAN SI MIN

Tan graduated with a bachelor of laws from the London School of Economics in 2022 and interned at top local law firms like Rajah & Tann and Allen & Gledhill.

During her final year of law school, she underwent what she describes as “a lot of personal reflection” and realised her childhood dream of pursuing music “never changed and never went away”, she tells The Straits Times.

Determined to deepen her knowledge in music, she attended a summer songwriters' workshop at New York University (NYU) right after her law school graduation in 2022. It was during this workshop that she discovered the university's Master’s programme, which she subsequently applied for, graduating in 2025 with a Master’s in Songwriting.

Her educational journey does not stop there. In August, she will be relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a Master of Laws (LLM) in entertainment and media law at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“The entire music and entertainment industry is built on intellectual property and entertainment law,” she explains. “I believe this programme will be key to preparing and equipping me well to run my music business successfully for many years to come.”

Her artistic leanings were not always encouraged. At 11, her mother, who was forced to practise the piano every day and hated the experience, shot down her musical dreams, so Tan turned to writing songs in secret at the age of 13.

Today, she channels her emotions into her craft. 20s, a song from her upcoming album I Am Frances, for example, delves into the anxieties of adulting and coping with her grandparents’ failing health. The album will be released alongside a performance at SAFRA Toa Payoh on May 31.

Another original song, Ride Into The Sun, released in 2025, is a tribute to Singapore’s founding fathers. A music video that she produced for the song turned out to be her “most ambitious project yet”, plagued by tight deadlines, licensing hurdles for archival footage, and filming permit rejections. Ride Into The Sun also made her a highly sought-after performer for the SG60 celebrations, leading to appearances at about 30 local events and overseas showcases in Taipei and San Francisco.

Looking ahead, Tan plans to use her blend of legal and musical expertise to strengthen Singapore’s arts ecosystem through education and mentorship. She recently authored a book, Discover Your Passion, detailing her career pivot and providing reflective prompts to encourage youths to “chart their own path and write their own story”.

“I hope to continue sharing both my songwriting experience and legal expertise with young Singaporeans and emerging artistes in order to help strengthen our local arts scene and bring it to the global stage, so that Singapore’s arts and culture scene can one day match our world-class infrastructure and truly shine internationally.”