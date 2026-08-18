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From Lau Pa Sat to RWS: Spooky In Love stars Park Eun-bin, Yang Se-jong play tourists in Singapore

South Korean actors Park Eun-bin (left) and Yang Se-jong filmed scenes of their drama Spooky In Love in Singapore.

Singapore got its K-drama close-up over the weekend as South Korean actors Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong traded ghosts, conglomerate drama and romantic complications for a taste of the Lion City in episodes nine and 10 of Netflix’s hit series Spooky In Love.

The 12-episode show follows Park’s hotel heiress Yeo-ri, who is cursed with the ability to see ghosts and finds herself falling for Yang’s ace prosecutor Gang-uk.

The Singapore scenes feature the couple having a business meeting at Clarke Quay, shopping at Kampong Glam, enjoying local hawker fare such as satay at Lau Pa Sat and taking a night stroll along Jubilee Bridge.

South Korean actors Park Eun-bin (left) and Yang Se-jong seen filming at Lau Pa Sat for Spooky In Love. PHOTO: TVN_DRAMA/INSTAGRAM

Park and Yang, both 33, alongside co-star Ong Seong-wu, 30, were spotted filming in Singapore in April. Proving they were up for an authentic local experience, Park and Yang even braved the King of Fruit, sampling fresh durian during their shoot.

A key plot point in the two episodes – which aired on Aug 15 and 16 – took place within Resorts World Sentosa’s (RWS) The Laurus, as the luxury hotel provided the ideal blend of contemporary and grand aesthetics for the narrative.

According to Spooky In Love’s director Lee Min-soo and producer Kim Kwang-soo in an Instagram post on Aug 17, they were also impressed by the Singapore Oceanarium’s grandeur and awe-inspiring visuals, thus a pivotal scene between the lead characters was set there.

Since its premiere on July 18 on Netflix, Spooky In Love has seen a meteoric rise on the platform’s charts.

The show is holding firm in the Top 3 of Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows, cementing its status as an international blockbuster.

It is also Netflix’s No. 1 TV Series in Singapore and has been in the Top 10 for four consecutive weeks.