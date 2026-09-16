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From JJ Lin to The Killers and Lana Del Rey: Guide to Singapore’s must-watch F1 concerts

SINGAPORE – October is shaping up to be an exceptionally crowded month for music fans in Singapore.

While K-pop boy band BigBang’s Oct 17 and 18 concerts at the National Stadium and Chinese singer-actor Kun’s Oct 24 and 25 gigs at Singapore Indoor Stadium are sold out, there are still tickets available for many other shows.

These include Canadian star The Weeknd’s Oct 2 and 3 concerts at the National Stadium, and Singapore Indoor Stadium shows by K-pop girl group Itzy (Oct 3), German blockbuster film composer Hans Zimmer (Oct 7), American rockers Avenged Sevenfold (Oct 13) and K-pop boy band NCT 127 (Oct 18).

Tickets are also still available for what is surely the crown jewel of Singapore’s concert calendar – the annual Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 line-up. The three-night live shows draw some of the biggest audiences, with up to 60,000 people a night at its main stage at the Padang.

If you are heading down, here are the top F1 acts to watch, with home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin headlining on Oct 9, American rock band The Killers on Oct 10 and American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey on Oct 11.

Oct 9

JJ Lin

Singaporean singer JJ Lin. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: 10.30pm to 11.45pm

For fans of: Mandopop, Chinese rock

Why you should watch him: Since last taking the stage in Singapore at the National Stadium in end-2024 as part of his JJ20 Final Lap World Tour, where he sang at least five never-before-performed numbers, the Golden Melody-winning singer-songwriter has released even more singles – and perhaps they will make the cut for his 75-minute inaugural F1 set.

These include romantic theme song Blink Of Eternity featured in the Hong Kong-Taiwan movie Measure In Love (2025) and the soaring Atlas Of Tomorrow for the 10th anniversary of online game Honor Of Kings in 2025.

The 45-year-old also gained new fans with Careful With Fate, one of the theme songs of the immensely popular C-drama Pursuit Of Jade (2026).

But what is a JJ Lin show without some of the heart-wrenching and emotional love ballads that have propelled much of his career, such as She Says (2010), Practice Love (2013) and If Only (2014)?

If Only was named the Top Local Chinese Pop Song at the 29th Compass (Composers and Authors Society of Singapore) Awards Presentation 2026 on Sept 13, for being the highest royalty-earning local Chinese composition in pop music in 2025.

The track also emerged triumphant in the same category in 2018 and 2022, and as a result, clinched Lin Compass’ newly launched Hall of Fame Award, which immortalises songs that have won in the same category three times.

As the local composer and artiste with the highest royalty earnings in 2025, he was also named Top Local Songwriter of the Year and Top Local Artiste of the Year.

It would be an opportune time to showcase If Only to the F1 crowd. In addition, his repertoire has a number of offerings for rock fans too, such as Cao Cao (2006) and The Dark Knight (2013).

His team has remained tight-lipped on what to expect from the upcoming performance, but what is certain is that it looks to be a magnificent homecoming for the Lion City’s biggest pop success story, on the first night of one of 2026’s biggest music events.

Cortis

South Korean boy band Cortis, consisting of (from left) James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, Keonho and Martin. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: 7.30pm to 8.20pm

For fans of: K-pop, hip-hop

Why you should watch them: If you want to be the first to check out what the fuss is over the K-pop boy band du jour, here is your chance.

Cortis debuted in August 2025, so many may not have heard of them yet. By the time they do, you would have accumulated some bragging rights.

The fifth-generation quintet, consisting of James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon and Keonho, are the third boy band from South Korean record label BigHit Music, after BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

Cort is’ n ame is derived from six letters taken from the phrase “colour outside the lines”, reflecting their drive to challenge conventions and push boundaries. Its Gen Z members are aged 16 to 20.

What You Want, the lead single from their first EP Color Outside The Lines (2025), has amassed more than 100 million streams on Spotify, while other tracks Go! and FaSHioN have been played more than 240 million and 220 million times respectively.

From their second EP GreenGreen (2026) came another hit, the breakout number RedRed, which topped TikTok’s Songs of the Summer 2026 list for South Korea.

Cortis was also named Boyband of the Summer on the TikTok Summer Honours 2026 list. A Sept 1 release by TikTok said: “Everyone was hitting their iconic choreo including (K-pop artistes) Katseye, Le Sserafim and BTS’ J-Hope. From fan edits and dance challenges to performance clips and creative trends, Cortis inspired fans around the world to celebrate the genre and connect through music.”

After becoming the first K-pop act to headline the NBA Crossover Concert Series’ Opening Night in Los Angeles in February, and performing at music festival Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago in August, they held their first official tour, titled Put Your Phone Down, from July to September 2026.

It kicked off in South Korea’s Incheon, and travelled to Seoul, Japan’s Kanagawa, Canada’s Toronto as well as the US cities New York, Atlanta, Irving, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The concerts featured every song the group has ever released.

Fans can probably expect their upcoming debut show in Singapore to have a similar set list as these tour performances. If you want to see these fast-rising rookies in the flesh before they get so big that you cannot grab tickets to their future gigs, the time is now.

Split Enz

New Zealand band Split Enz currently consists of members (from left) Neil Finn, James Milne, Tim Finn, Noel Crombie, Matt Eccles and Eddie Rayner. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP

Where: Zone 1 Wharf Stage

When: 7.15pm to 8.15pm

For fans of: Progressive rock, art rock, 1980s rock

Why you should watch them: If you don’t, you might never get the chance again. The New Zealand band, which formed in Auckland in 1972 and disbanded and reunited a number of times in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s , have never performed in Singapore.

I n 2026, they reformed for the Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch, followed by a tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Their best-known songs are the synth-heavy I Got You (1980), which was once the biggest-selling single in Australian history, and sea shanty Six Months In A Leaky Boat (1982), which the Australasian Performing Right Association named No. 5 on its Top 100 New Zealand Songs Of All Time list in 2001.

Its current members are Neil Finn, James Milne, Tim Finn, Noel Crombie, Matt Eccles and Eddie Rayner, who are in their 60s and 70s. Neil Finn is also part of pop-rock band Crowded House, which was formed in 1985.

DJ Snake

DJ Snake. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP

Where: Zone 1 Barge Stage

When: 9.25pm to 10.30pm

For fans of: Electronic dance music (EDM), trap

Why you should watch him: The French DJ and record producer will get you dancing like you did during the simpler, more carefree days before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 40-year-old’s famous number Turn Down for What (2013) gave voice to a generation exasperated with everything in life. It got him and his collaborator, American rapper Lil Jon, nominated for Best Music Video at the Grammys in 2015.

Those who came of age in the late 2010s would also remember Let Me Love You (2016), featuring the vocals of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. It was nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Song at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017.

Among DJ Snake’s newest songs is Cairo Express, which dropped in 2025 as part of his album Nomad.

Oct 10

The Killers

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is known to be a charismatic showman. PHOTO: THEKILLERS/INSTAGRAM

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: 10.30pm to 11.45pm

For fans of: Mid- to late-2000s alternative rock

Why you should watch them: The American quartet have been a proven crowd pleaser at previous editions of the Singapore Grand Prix and it is no wonder that they are coming back for their third Padang show at the F1.

Their last concert in Singapore in 2018 was one of the most memorable shows to be staged at the race’s Padang stage, thanks to frontman Brandon Flowers’ on-stage charisma and a set list full of stadium-sized anthems. The band played their debut Singapore show at the 2013 F1.

Get ready to sing yourself hoarse to indie rock staples such as Mr. Brightside (2003), Somebody Told Me (2004), All These Things That I’ve Done (2004), Human (2008) and When You Were Young (2006).

There will be plenty of crowd interaction – Flowers is known to pull up audience members on stage. At the 2018 Singapore show, one lucky fan got to play drums when The Killers launched into For Reasons Unknown (2006).

Their shows in recent years have been notable. In 2024, for the first time in seven years, their gigs featured the reunion of the band’s core members, which, besides Flowers, comprise guitarist Dave Keuning, bassist Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

Flowers , 45, has also been extra prolific of late. Besides shows with The Killers, he embarked on a solo tour to support the release of his country album Thrasher, released in August.

One of the most successful alternative rock bands of the 21st century, they have sold more than 35 million records worldwide and have the record-breaking streak of all seven of their albums, from Hot Fuss (2004) to Pressure Machine (2021), debuting at No. 1 on the British charts.

Zara Larsson

Swedish singer Zara Larsson’s F1 set will be her first concert in Singapore. PHOTO: ZARALARSSON/INSTAGRAM

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: 6.45pm to 7.45pm

For fans of: Dance-pop and contemporary R&B

Why you should watch her: The F1 show will be the first time the multi-platinum Swedish pop star is staging a concert in Singapore.

Renowned for her colourful aesthetics and high-energy dance routines, audiences here will finally get to experience live renditions of pop hits such as Lush Life (2015) and Never Forget You (2015). She is also likely to perform her chart-topping collaborations – Symphony (2017) with English electronic music group Clean Bandit and Stateside (2025) with British singer-producer PinkPantheress.

One lucky fan might even get to join the 28-year-old onstage. Larsson’s recent gigs have seen her pull up a member of the audience to perform Lush Life’s viral arm-swinging, hip-circling dance moves.

Goo Goo Dolls

American band Goo Goo Dolls are best known for 1990s hit song Iris. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP

Where: Zone 1 Wharf Stage

When: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

For fans of: 1990s alternative rock

Why you should watch them: One of the most commercially successful bands to emerge from the alternative rock boom of the 1990s, Goo Goo Dolls are seeing a resurgence in popularity, thanks to a viral online trend.

Their signature ballad Iris (1998) generated over one billion streams in a single year in 2025, almost three decades after its release, with TikTok users posting nostalgic photos and videos from the 1990s to the backdrop of the song.

Comprising the American duo of singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, 60, and bass player Robby Takac, 61, their set is likely to be a mix of both upbeat rock numbers and ballads that will bring together different generations of fans.

This will be Goo Goo Dolls’ debut show in Singapore. They were previously slated to play here in 2020, before the concert was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oct 11

Lana Del Rey

American singer Lana Del Rey is staging her first full concert in Singapore. PHOTO: HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: 10.25pm to 11.55pm

For fans of: Cinematic pop, baroque pop, vintage Americana

Why you should watch her: It will be American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey’s first full concert in Singapore, although she did play a promotional showcase here in 2012, before she became the music star that she is today.

Her set is also significant, as she will be closing out the race weekend and performing right after 2026’s Singapore Grand Prix champion is crowned.

Del Rey’s live shows have been known to switch out pop grandeur for intimate and immersive performances.

Her previous concerts have featured theatrical sets that include a full-sized house complete with picket fence and a porch swing.

But most of the focus will be on her masterfully crafted songs, which marry vivid storytelling with melancholic and dreamy pop, a template that has shaped the sound of a lot of modern music.

The 41-year-old was named the “greatest American songwriter of the 21st century” by music publication Rolling Stone UK in 2023. And in 2019, American pop star Taylor Swift declared Del Rey as “the most influential artiste in pop”.

Expect to hear a career-defining set covering her breakout album Born To Die (2012) and modern classic Norman F****** Rockwell! (2019), which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammys.

The audience will also likely hear songs from her most recent album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (2023), which earned five nominations at the 2024 Grammys, including for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for the seven-minute track A&W.

Janet Jackson

Where: Zone 1 Wharf Stage

When: 6.15pm to 7.15pm

For fans of: 1980s and 1990s pop and R&B

Why you should watch her: American pop and R&B icon Janet Jackson has not performed here since her Singapore Indoor Stadium gig 15 years ago, which makes her return long overdue.

If the 60-year-old’s recent tours and residencies are anything to go by, her set is likely to be a tight run-through of some of her biggest hits, backed by her famously intricate choreography with a posse of dancers.

Her 2024 to 2025 Las Vegas residency, for example, packed over 40 songs in each show.

These ranged from neo-soul hits like That’s The Way Love Goes (1993) and Got ‘til It’s Gone (1997), New Jack Swing anthems such as Miss You Much (1989) and Rhythm Nation (1989), and heavier, rock-leaning tracks including Scream (1995), the duet with her late brother, King of Pop Michael Jackson.

While she has not released any new albums since 2015’s Unbreakable, she did a collaboration with Japanese dance and vocal group Be:First - a remix of her 2000 chart-topper Doesn’t Really Matter, which dropped in June.

In December, she is set to stage a concert in Florida to mark the 40th anniversary of her highly influential third album Control (1986). The show will be recorded for a concert film.

Mark Ronson

Where: Zone 1 Barge Stage

When: 5pm to 6pm

For fans of: Funk, pop, hip-hop

Why you should watch him: Even if you do not recognise his name, you would surely know some of the songs the Grammy- and Oscar-winning British-American DJ, producer and songwriter has worked on.

Expect to dance and sing along to many of these monster hits, including Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk (2014), Lady Gaga’s Shallow (2018), Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black (2006) and Dua Lipa and Silk City’s Electricity (2018).

He is a veteran at getting the audience in a party mood and has been helming the dance floor as a DJ since his early days in New York’s club scene, which he chronicled in his 2025 memoir Night People: How To Be A DJ In ‘90s New York City.

In February, Ronson, 51, was honoured with the highly coveted Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade at the Brit Awards, joining the likes of music icons such as David Bowie, Paul McCartney and Elton John.

James Arthur

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: 6.15pm to 7.15pm

For fans of: Soulful, vocal-driven pop

Why you should watch him: The last time British vocal powerhouse James Arthur performed in Singapore, it was an indoor show at The Star Theatre in 2023.

Fans will get to see another dimension to his live vocal prowess as his return set will be a festival-like outdoors set at the Padang.

He might even pull a fan up on stage, like at The Star Theatre show, when a lucky audience member got to sing his 2023 track, Just Us, with him.

Having risen to prominence as the winner of the ninth season of Britain’s The X Factor in 2012, his debut single Impossible (2012) is the most successful track ever released by the reality singing competition’s champs.

Arthur, 38, is no one-hit-wonder either, having consistently put out a string of hits including Say You Won’t Let Go (2016), You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You (2013) and Rewrite The Stars (2018) with fellow British singer Anne-Marie.

His sixth and most recent album, Pisces, was released in 2025, and he is expected to drop a new single, Waste My Tears, on Sept 18.

Book it

Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Where: Marina Bay Street Circuit

When: Oct 9 to 11, various timings

Admission: Tickets from $198 can be purchased from www.singaporegp.sg and via official resellers. All tickets provide access to Zone 4 performances, while a Zone 1 ticket is required to access the Wharf Stage and Barge Stage.