LOS ANGELES - Opening in cinemas on Thursday (July 8), the movie musical In The Heights is set in Washington Heights, a working-class and predominantly Latino neighbourhood in New York City.

So you would not think there would be an Asian connection - except the director is Crazy Rich Asians (2018) film-maker Jon M. Chu, whom the movie's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, credits with helping him fully realise his vision on screen.