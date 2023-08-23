From gamer to driver: Home-grown pro e-racer sees his dream on the big screen in Gran Turismo movie

SINGAPORE – On Aug 7, Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik travelled back in time to his childhood.
The roar of race car engines coming to life, the heavy rumble of wheels chafing against the asphalt track and the adrenaline of zipping down the straight at breakneck speeds of up to 354kmh were sounds and sensations familiar to the top Singaporean professional e-sports driver.
The 24-year-old was at Shaw Theatres Lido watching a preview screening of Sony Pictures’ sports film Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story, which is named after the PlayStation racing simulation video game series of the same name that debuted in 1997.
From the age of four, when he played his first Gran Turismo game, Aleef got hooked on all things racing. Today, he has won seven Asia-Pacific championships and three in the United States, where he has been based since August 2022 for his university studies.
The movie, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, is based on the underdog tale of 31-year-old British professional racing driver Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe, with the real Mardenborough acting as stunt double for his own character).
Mardenborough transitioned from simulation racing to motorsport racing in 2011 through the GT Academy. Funded by Nissan and Sony Interactive Entertainment, it offered the best players of the Gran Turismo video games the opportunity to earn a real-life professional racing career with Nissan.
His first steps into the world of racing at the age of 19 are portrayed in the film to be unsteady.
He is criticised by his strict coach Jack Salter (David Harbour) and hounded by fellow GT Academy hopeful Matty Davis (Darren Barnet) and rival racer Nicholas Capa (Josha Stradowski). His parents (Geri Halliwell and Djimon Hounsou) do not believe in him.
But when the rubber meets the road, he improves race after race. The Cardiff-raised youth’s aspirations are world-class, as he races on the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain and the Circuit de la Sarthe in France for the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
Aleef told The Straits Times: “My favourite part of the movie was the racing because it was very well documented. The plot also did not shy away from showing Mardenborough’s crash at Germany’s Nurburgring in 2015, which killed one person.”
Mardenborough’s success story seems to be the stuff of movies, but Aleef found close parallels between their lives.
Growing up, Aleef had always admired racing drivers such as James Robert Baldwin and Lewis Hamilton. Aleef has stored Hamilton’s autographed racing glove – which he won for coming first in a national e-racing competition in 2016 – in a glass display case in his living room.
Aleef’s first stab at e-racing came during a roadshow at the 2008 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, when he was eight and begging the organisers to let him try the simulators for children.
He also watched his idols’ racing videos on YouTube and tried to incorporate their racing styles into his simulation gaming, and, eventually, onto actual tracks – whether driving a Ferrari GT3 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2019, a go-kart at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia in the same year or a Formula Renault 2.0 car at the Sepang circuit in 2022.
Like Mardenborough, Aleef’s experience with simulation racing proved to be beneficial for his forays into race car driving.
“The wheels and the pedal of a simulation rig set-up are very similar to those of a race car, so the driving experience is quite familiar,” he said.
“But it is a very physically demanding sport. I had to do neck exercises to adjust to the G-force exerted when driving a race car. The inside of the race car is about 50 deg C. If you were to put a heart rate monitor on racing athletes, it would probably read 190 to 200 beats a minute.”
A normal resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 to 100 beats a minute.
Aleef, who studied mechatronics at Temasek Polytechnic, said he qualified for the GT Academy in 2015 when he was 17. But he was unable to proceed to the finals of the competition as he was under the age of 18 and did not have a driving licence. GT Academy has been defunct since 2016.
He said: “I could have been buddies or even competing with Mardenborough if I had met the prerequisites. I don’t feel any regret because if it didn’t happen, it means it just wasn’t meant to be.”
He has, instead, made a conscious effort to diversify and perform well across a range of racing simulations. He has won competitions in five different games: Gran Turismo, Assetto Corsa, iRacing, RaceRoom and rFactor 2.
In 2022, Aleef was one of two recipients of a first-of-its-kind dual scholarship by the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Team – an auto racing team that has participated in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IndyCar Series – and Ball State University (BSU) in Indiana, the US.
Since enrolling into BSU in August 2022 to study business analytics, he has become the captain of the Ball State varsity simulation racing team and won the Student Driver Championship, an inter-varsity competition for universities across the US organised by Collegiate iRacing League.
Aleef also came in seventh representing Singapore in the 2022 Fanatec FIA Motorsport Games Esports Cup, where he competed against other simulation racers from 57 countries in the Assetto Corsa Competizione simulator with a GT3 car.
His most recent competition, where he finished ninth out of 23 drivers, in Nurburgring for the SRO Esports Sim Pro Series competition brought him face to face with Mardenborough, who was there in late July promoting the Gran Turismo movie.
Aleef said: “Jann is an inspiration to me. I thanked him but he is a busy man, so I didn’t want to take up too much of his time. I think he gets it a lot from all the simulation drivers, because everyone followed in his footsteps in a way.”
Aleef found himself in a similar position at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre for the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in June.
He said: “The best fan experiences are those with kids. They are very curious and would ask me how to do all sorts of manoeuvres in the game. I do my best to motivate them and provide as much knowledge as I can.
“In this part of the world, no one would imagine there is a path like this. I want to show all parents that this route is possible.”
His success has inspired his younger brother, Muhammad Thasbeeh Mohamed Rafik, as well. On Aug 6, the 20-year-old national serviceman came in first in the Motor Sports Singapore eSports National Championship, for which Aleef was the commentator.
As the champion, Thasbeeh will be representing Singapore at the Asia Pacific Motorsports Championships to be held at the Sepang International Circuit in Selangor in September.
The brothers, who will work together as Aleef is the coach of the Singapore team, are naturally the pride of their supportive parents. Their father is a 52-year-old manager at an SME company, while their mother is a 48-year-old housewife.
On whether there is any sibling rivalry between the two, Aleef said: “We are more into helping each other. He got his driving style from watching how I drive, but he’s got his own twist. But obviously, when we race together, we want to beat each other.”
To be a professional race car driver is Aleef’s ultimate dream, but it can cost up to several millions of dollars in equipment costs and training. That does not discourage him, as he takes advantage of every opportunity that comes his way, such as his university scholarship and Europe-based competitions.
His pursuit of excellence shines through in his academics as well. He has made the dean’s list in autumn of 2022 and spring of 2023 for business analytics at BSU. The honour is awarded to undergraduates who earn at least a 3.5 grade point average during a semester.
Aleef said: “Driving needs a lot of hand-eye coordination, stress management, time management and pressure management. I’ve used those coping techniques in my exams, and I apply the same analytical thinking I use when driving to my studies.”
It is because of inspirational figures like Aleef, Mardenborough, Hamilton and Baldwin that the scene is expanding in Singapore, said local e-racing communities.
Mr Mark Lange, 48, president of the Sim Racing Association of Singapore (SRA-SG), said: “Jann, other simulation racers-turn-real-life racers, and organisations like Sony paved the way for the change in opinions around simulator racing as an origin pool for talented drivers to be discovered.”
For instance, Formula One stars like Max Verstappen, who won the 2021 and 2022 Formula One World Championship, and Lando Norris advocate for the benefits of simulation racing.
SRA-SG began as a community of e-racing enthusiasts in 2011 and became a registered society in 2019. It hopes to promote the sport in Singapore and works with other regional and national societies, commercial organisations and government bodies to provide stepping stones for talented youth to pursue their dreams.
The SRA-SG and 99 Bends, another local e-racing community, estimate that there are more than 500 active e-racers in Singapore.
The growing interest in the sport is evinced by the number of participants in Legion of Racers’ (LOR) annual simulation racing competition, HyperDrive Cities. It received 70 entries in 2021 when it was inaugurated, and the number increased to 110 in 2022.
LOR was founded in 2018 by Mr Melvin Moh and Mr Lim Keong Wee, with the goal of developing interest in motorsports by using simulation racing as a platform. They provide training sessions, starting from $90 for a 1½-hour session, and develop talented members to compete in regional and global tournaments.
Aleef was an athlete with LOR from 2019 to 2020.
Mr Moh, 35, said: “The inclusion of sim racing as part of Olympic Esports Week 2023 has helped the growth of the community. In addition, there are more competitions out there now.”
LOR created the Orchard Road Street Circuit in 2021 and then a track to mirror Semanggi in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2022. Later in 2023, Mr Moh said that they will launch a Kuala Lumpur Street Circuit.
Mr Roy Tang, co-founder and director of local simulation racing group 99 Bends which was set up in 2021 and has about 100 active members, said these tracks are a testament to how simulation racing helps aspiring racers get used to the routes in real life.
The 34-year-old added: “All the skills developed in simulation racing are meant to ultimately transfer to real life, and all the technical skill and theory learnt in simulation racing can be 100 per cent, if not 90 per cent, applicable to real-life racing.”
Mr Tang shared that he had driven a Formula 4 car in the simulation and then in real life at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, and the lap times “differed only by a second”.
“We aim to groom racing drivers affordably through simulation racing. It isn’t merely a game. It requires mastering fundamental driving principles. And the Gran Turismo movie will change the minds of those who view simulation racing as just a game.”
Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story opens in cinemas on Thursday.