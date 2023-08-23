From gamer to driver: Home-grown pro e-racer sees his dream on the big screen in Gran Turismo movie

SINGAPORE – On Aug 7, Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik travelled back in time to his childhood.

The roar of race car engines coming to life, the heavy rumble of wheels chafing against the asphalt track and the adrenaline of zipping down the straight at breakneck speeds of up to 354kmh were sounds and sensations familiar to the top Singaporean professional e-sports driver.

The 24-year-old was at Shaw Theatres Lido watching a preview screening of Sony Pictures’ sports film Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story, which is named after the PlayStation racing simulation video game series of the same name that debuted in 1997.

From the age of four, when he played his first Gran Turismo game, Aleef got hooked on all things racing. Today, he has won seven Asia-Pacific championships and three in the United States, where he has been based since August 2022 for his university studies.

The movie, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, is based on the underdog tale of 31-year-old British professional racing driver Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe, with the real Mardenborough acting as stunt double for his own character).