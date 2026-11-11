From film soundtracks to indie folk: Indian musician Job Kurian’s multifaceted Singapore show

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Indian singer and composer Job Kurian (third from left) will perform live with his band.

SINGAPORE – Indian singer-songwriter Job Kurian’s artistry straddles two distinct creative realms.

He values making indie music as a form of personal expression while also acknowledging that making popular music for cinema gets him broader reach and financial stability.

And it is these two worlds that the audience can expect to see when he returns to Singapore to perform at Singtel Waterfront Theatre at the Esplanade on Nov 27, as part of Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts.

Speaking with The Straits Times in a Zoom interview, the 44-year-old from Kerala says: “The concert will be a blend. Most of the songs are original compositions by myself, plus some of the popular film songs which I have done, and some of my favourite other tracks as well. I want to introduce my genres to the audience of Singapore so that they may start liking our music.”

Kurian, whose first performance here was in 2024, says the upcoming 90-minute performance brings together genres that range from Malayalam folk to alternative rock and contemporary acoustic fusion.

Joining him from India are his band, comprising fellow musicians who have been playing with him for nearly a decade, as well as a string quartet.

Kurian says he does not have a fixed set list and that the order of songs, sung predominantly in Malayalam with selected Tamil numbers, will be spontaneous.

“If the audience are in a dancing mood, we give them a peppy number,” he notes. “Playing live is all about being in the moment.”

Kurian first stepped into the public eye two decades ago as the runner-up in reality singing show Super Star in 2006. He went on to sing in Malayalam films such as Black Cat (2007), Urumi (2011) and Idukki Gold (2013).

In 2023, he won the South Indian International Movie Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Pakalo Kaanaathe, a song from 2022 film Saudi Vellakka.

His solo music discography began around the same time as his work in cinema.

Over the years, his self-composed indie projects, including songs like Padayathra (2015), Kannodu (2015) and Bhaavam (2023), established him as a prominent player in Kerala’s independent music movement.

Despite his long career in show business, Kurian admits he still gets nervous before facing the audience at his live shows. “Every time onstage, I’m bloody alarmed. ‘What am I going to do to save me?’ That’s the feeling I get.”

But getting nerves backstage is a gift, he says. “Being too cool is also dangerous for an artiste because it tends to make them lazy. I am very anxious, so that way, I am very hard-working.”

Besides live shows, he is currently busy with Job Kurian’s 10, a biographical and conceptual album two years in the making. He says it traces “10 songs, 10 emotions and 10 chapters” of his life, and is set to be released in mid-January.

Travelling with him to Singapore is his wife Athira, whom he met when they were both contestants on Super Star. Besides managing his tour schedule, she will join him onstage as a guest vocalist. Their two sons, aged 12 and five, are staying home in India.

Kurian notes that his own musical journey began because his father, who did not get to study music formally, made sure his children received music lessons. Kurian is doing the same with his boys, giving them music classes while letting them discover their own interests.

“They are showing some signs,” he says. “What I do is make them listen to good music, give them classes with some good teachers, and the rest is up to them.”

Book It/Job Kurian Live

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade

When: Nov 27, 7.30pm

Admission: $60 and $52.80 (concession) via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)