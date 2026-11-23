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From Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Guardian, K-drama’s biggest hits are becoming stage musicals

Posters for the musical adaptations of Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Guardian.

SEOUL – First, K-dramas conquered global streaming charts. Now, they are coming for the theatre.

As Korean producers look to build lasting value beyond a show’s initial broadcast, they are reimagining popular TV series as live musicals – inviting devoted fans to a fresh format that extends the life of their biggest stories.

One of the first major titles making the leap to the stage is Extraordinary Attorney Woo, set to premiere on Jan 16.

Co-produced by rights holder Lotte Cultureworks and Live, the production seeks to go beyond retelling the TV hit, translating protagonist Woo Young-woo’s distinctive perspective into a live theatrical experience through orchestral music and video-driven stage design.

“We aim to preserve the original’s distinctive characters and emotional depth while exploring how people with different perspectives learn to understand (each other) and coexist,” the production said in a press release, adding that the adaptation is being developed with global audiences in mind.

The original ENA series Extraordinary Attorney Woo centres on Woo Young-woo, a neurodivergent rookie lawyer on the autism spectrum who approaches cases through her unique lens. The show broke ENA’s all-time ratings record and broke out internationally, landing nominations at the 51st International Emmy Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

Another heavyweight K-drama heading to the boards is tvN’s 2016 ratings juggernaut Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

Entertainment company Library Company inked a rights deal with writer Kim Eun-sook and Studio Dragon in September, acquiring stage rights to adapt the series for domestic and global theatregoers.

Headlined by Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun, the tvN fantasy romance follows Kim Shin (Gong), an immortal goblin searching for a bride who can end his eternal life. The series was a massive ratings draw, peaking at 20.5%.

Library Company is reportedly eyeing both local and international creative talent to mount the musical adaptation of the series.

The wave of K-drama-to-stage adaptations comes as producers seek to capitalise on the built-in advantages of established TV hits: proven narratives and an existing audience.

Developing an original musical from scratch requires substantial upfront investment in scriptwriting, score composition and stage production, with no guarantee of audience demand. Adapting a title with an established following, by contrast, helps mitigate the financial risks of starting from scratch.

Extending the commercial lifespan of a hit series is another key factor.

For most scripted series, revenue peaks during their initial run before gradually tapering off. Reimagining popular properties for the stage gives rights holders an opportunity to generate renewed interest and revenue from established franchises.

The strategy also holds growing potential beyond Korea. As global streaming platforms turn domestic TV hits into worldwide sensations, stage adaptations of familiar titles could become lucrative cultural exports, opening up opportunities for international licensing and cross-border co-productions. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK