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From eight-pack abs to ‘one big ab’: Actor Desmond Tan shares weight gain photo for new movie

Actor Desmond Tan gained at least 10kg for his role as a former convict in upcoming film Pace.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actor Desmond Tan was not shy about sharing his drastic physical transformation in an Instagram post dated Aug 30, documenting significant weight gain for his lead role in the upcoming local movie Pace.

The 40-year-old plays Malcolm, a former drug offender who takes up long-distance running, in the film set to be released in Singapore cinemas on Oct 8.

Filming began in November 2025 and went on until February.

“What gaining weight for a movie looks like,” Tan wrote in the text alongside a carousel of shirtless photos showing his big belly, droopy pecs and love handles.

“I stopped recognising the person in the mirror. And this was only one phase of the transformation.”

It is a shocking contrast to his athletic build. In a November 2025 interview with Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, Tan spoke about how he gained at least 10kg, causing his eight-pack abs to merge into “one big ab”.

He likened the transformation to “carrying a bag of rice around every day”.

Gaining “three layers of fat” left him easily overheated and breathless and caused profuse sweating, he added.

To achieve rapid weight gain, he ate fast food, which also triggered pimple breakouts .

He also said in the interview that he was anxious about being able to bounce back to his former fit physique for the second half of the film.

Written and directed by Singapore film-maker Jonathan Choo, the elder son of veteran actor Zhu Houren, Pace is Tan’s first feature film since the 2018 romance comedy The Big Day.

To prepare for the role, Tan visited Changi Prison and spent 10 minutes alone in a cell to experience the isolation of incarceration.

The cast features Simon Khung, better known as Simonboy, a local content creator who was formerly incarcerated in real life. The 38-year-old plays Malcolm’s best friend.

Pace also stars Zhu, 71, as well as his younger son, actor Joel Choo, 32. Zhu plays Malcolm’s father, while Choo, who lost 10kg for his role as a marathon runner, portrays Malcolm’s brother.