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From Chang Er and Go Jetters cadet to real-life bride, it’s actress Lim Shi-An’s time to shine

SINGAPORE – For Singaporean actress Lim Shi-An, the final stretch of 2026 is shaping up to be a career- and life-defining watershed.

On Dec 1, the 28-year-old makes her global animation debut voicing Singaporean cadet Kym, a new character in BBC Studios’ British children’s show Go Jetters Go! on CBeebies and BBC Player.

Before that, on Nov 12, The House On The Moon, a Chinese-language feature film in which she plays the lead role of moon goddess Chang Er, opens exclusively at Filmhouse.

November is also the month the only child of veteran local actors Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng ties the knot with her fiance. She declined to reveal the exact date.

In an interview with The Straits Times at BBC Studios’ Singapore office in early November, she says she worked on both acting projects at production facility Infinite Studios in Mediapolis at one-north. The building is a familiar haunt from her childhood as she used to accompany her parents when they had acting work there.

She shot The House On The Moon over five days at a soundstage in the media hub in December 2025, before travelling to Taiwan to film for another five days in January 2026.

Her work on Go Jetters Go! lasted over a year, starting from September 2025. Inside Infinite Studios’ recording booth with a local sound engineer, she collaborated remotely over Zoom with the UK-based animators, directors and producers, often during odd hours to navigate the time difference.

Lim Shi-An, alongside her character Kym from the upcoming BBC children’s show Go Jetters Go! at BBC Studios’ Singapore office. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

“I really felt like my brain was split into two. I was bilingual for a few overlapping months,” she says, on balancing high-energy English voice work with speaking in Mandarin for the live-action feature.

Go Jetters Go! is the first spin-off of BBC Studios’ global children’s franchise Go Jetters, which originally ran from 2015 to 2020. Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority, it is the first in the franchise where a Singaporean character takes centre stage. In addition, the show’s Mission HQ is set in Singapore.

The role came about after Lim received an invitation to audition. She sent in a few voice tapes and got the job after a few months.

Making the leap from television dramas such as Third Rail (2022) and Alienated (2023), as well as films like Amoeba (2025) and Another Go (2026), to an animated character for pre-schoolers was “a huge learning curve”.

“It’s so different from acting for stage or screen, and also the fact that it’s a kids’ show, which demands a certain level of energy,” says Lim, who studied at School of the Arts, Singapore and double-majored in theatre studies and business management at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

“There is a science and there is a process because your character must be exuberant, but she still has to be real.”

Actress Lim Shi-An did the voice recording for Go Jetters Go! at Singapore's Infinite Studios. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIM SHI-AN

Bringing Kym to life also required unexpected physical acting and vocals in the recording booth. “I had to sing in the series,” she says. “Nobody can see you, so you can really express yourself physically. I took so many videos of myself in the recording booth doing crazy things, punching the air and pretending to fly. It’s the best way to get the performance.”

Then there is the accent, which has to sound Singaporean, yet be understandable for international audiences. “Your accent cannot be too specific, but you are allowed to bring in your own inflections, you pepper it here and there.”

Lim Shi-An voices Kym (centre) in Go Jetters Go!, a new series in the universe of the children's animated show Go Jetters that features a headquarters set in Singapore. PHOTO: BBC STUDIOS

But first, Singapore audiences will get to see Lim on the big screen.

The House On The Moon, billed as Singapore’s first wuxia sci-fi feature, had its world premiere at the 79th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August, where it was in competition for the top prize, the Golden Leopard.

In a reimagining of the Chinese myth, the legendary archer Hou Yi (Dominick Rustam-Chartrand) vanishes during a mission to rescue the dying sun. His lover, Chang Er (Lim), embarks on a perilous journey to the moon’s dark side to find him, alongside an earth-bound bandit (Huang Guan-zhi) who crash-lands into her world.

It was the first time Lim had worked with local director Nelson Yeo, who won the Golden Leopard – Filmmakers of the Present and the Swatch First Feature Award at the 2023 edition of the Locarno Film Festival for his debut feature film, Dreaming & Dying (2023).

The House On The Moon stars Lim Shi-An as moon goddess Chang Er. PHOTO: MOMO FILM CO

“Nelson was very clear about the tone – it’s super surreal. People should go in with a very open mind because this is not a linear narrative movie,” she says of the Singapore-Taiwan co-production.

“My character is neither contemporary nor from the wuxia era – she just exists in Nelson’s own version of the moon.”

The role was demanding, requiring wire work that left her suspended from the ceiling, as well as swordplay training. “It’s mentally and physically draining, but my favourite thing about acting is that you use every single fibre of your body, and you walk away feeling very fulfilled.”

Lim says her real-life love story is more grounded compared with Chang Er and Hou Yi’s timeless romance.

She and her fiance Nicholas Yeo, who is not from the entertainment industry, have been together since meeting at NUS in 2018. “Every character I play has a very different attitude towards love than me,” she says. “I’m a very logical and straightforward person.”

Organising their “fairly big, regular Singaporean wedding” has largely fallen to Yeo. “I’m very lucky to have a partner who is super-good at planning, so he’s been handling most of it.”

Even with wedding preparations under way, Lim continues to juggle acting – including an upcoming English-language Mediacorp drama which she is unable to reveal details of for now – with freelance graphic design.

“Work is our priority. I won’t even ask production for a week off – just one day before the wedding and one day after is enough. If production needs me to cut my hair, I will still do it.”

There are no immediate honeymoon plans; she will spend December watching Go Jetters Go! at home before taking a family ski trip in January.

In 2027, she has three feature films slated for release. She cannot say more about these either, only that two are local while the third is an international co-production.

With these new projects, Lim is looking forward to expanding her range. “I don’t think any actor wants to be doing the same thing all the time. It’s good to show people that you have sides and a very wide range of skills, and that you can play any character.”

* The House On The Moon opens exclusively at Filmhouse on Nov 12. Go Jetters Go! premieres on Dec 1, with new episodes every weekday at 7.30pm on CBeebies (StarHub Channel 303 and Singtel Channel 236) and BBC Player.