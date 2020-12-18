Friyay!: Where to chill

VIRTUAL DANCE PARTY

LEGACY FESTIVAL

Singapore's newest electronic dance music festival, Legacy, which debuted at Sentosa's Siloso Beach last year, is going virtual this year with a jam-packed line-up.

Hosted by MC Deepak and Mr Boo, the free live stream on Mixcloud will showcase international DJs such as John Fleming from the United Kingdom, as well as local DJs such as duo Rave Republic, playing back-to-back sets.

WHEN Today, 5pm to 3.30am; and tomorrow, 3pm to 3.30am WHERE Stream it at mixcloud.com/ live/legacymusicfestival

BIG GIG AT MARINA BAY SANDS

BACK TO LIVE

Singapore's biggest live concerts since March will be held at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands today and tomorrow.

Home-grown singers Benjamin Kheng, Sezairi, Narelle and Linying and rapper TheLionCityBoy will perform on the first night; while singers Charlie Lim, Aisyah Aziz and Keyana will perform on the second.

Organised by promoters AEG and Collective Minds, the shows will have a 500-person live audience each day.

As part of the Ministry of Health's pilot for pre-event testing, all ticket holders will need a valid negative Antigen Rapid Test for entry. Testing will be provided free of charge.

Expect staggered entry times and the presence of safe distancing ambassadors.

WHERE: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands MRT: Promenade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 9 to 10.30pm ADMISSION: $55 a day or $98 for a two-day pass at collectiveminds.asia or marinabaysands.com/ticketing INFO: collectiveminds.asia

HOMETOWN HITS

FLOCK - THE XMAS EDITION

Home-grown singers Nathan Hartono and Aisyah Aziz, as well as instrumental group Lorong Boys, are set to play in Flock - The Xmas Edition by event organiser 24Owls, to be held at Pasir Panjang Power Station.

Flock's 400 person-capacity shows are part of the ongoing pilot programme for live events with mandatory pre-event Antigen Rapid Tests.

These will be provided for free to audiences, who must be swabbed within 24 hours before the concert.

Hartono - who will be playing both the matinee and evening shows - will be performing original songs and some holiday favourites.

WHERE: Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Sunday. Nathan Hartono will play both the matinee and evening shows, supported by Aisyah Aziz for the 2.30pm matinee and Lorong Boys for the 8.30pm evening performance ADMISSION: From $35 to $70 at 24owls.sg/tickets