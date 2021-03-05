Friyay!: Where to chill

REVIEW

POP/R&B

LOVE SYNONYM #2: RIGHT FOR US

Wonho

South Korean singer Wonho (in red vest), a former member of boy band Monsta X, is known for his sculpted physique and love of exercise.

The 28-year-old's hunky frame and well-defined abs are on full display in the music video for Lose, the lead single on Love Synonym #2: Right For Us, the second part of his first mini-album.

The sultry track paints love as a battlefield, evoking the feeling of not wanting to lose in love. The heavily choreographed music video is more successful at showing off the star's hot bod than communicating the song's message.

I am more impressed with other tracks like Flash, a mid-tempo R&B number that likens a beloved to a flash of light when one is lonely and lost.

In the English duet Ain't About You - about being treated right by a loved one - the vocals of Wonho and American singer-songwriter Kiiara blend well.

WATCH ONLINE

WANG LEEHOM 2021 THE FREE SHOW AT HAINAN

Since 2012, Chinese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom has put on a free gig for fans at the beginning of each year. The 44-year-old has performed in cities such as Taipei, Shanghai and Singapore.

This year's show took place on a beach in Hainan, China, with no audience present. An online version was uploaded on YouTube on Feb 19.

Playing on a Yamaha grand piano, Wang kicked off the show with If You Hear My Song.

During the 55-minute show, which was filmed around sunset, he also performed Still In Love With You and Forever Love.

INFO To watch, go to bit.ly/2ObNS1Q

SISTIC LIVE

THE FRESHMAN THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY CONCERT

Singapore pop duo The Freshman, consisting of Chen Diya and Carrie Yeo, held two sold-out concerts at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Feb 19 and 20.

The performances, part of the Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts, were star-studded affairs. Songbird Kit Chan and singer-songwriter Jim Lim were the guest artistes, while JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun and Joi Chua were in the audience.

Among the songs performed were It's Love, Harry, Growing Up and Still.

INFO The online version of the Feb 20 show is available on Sistic Live until March 14. Tickets are $15 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg).