Friyay!: Where to chill

DINING EXPERIENCE

ASIAN PERSUASION AT ZOUK’S CAPITAL KITCHEN

For one night next month, Zouk is offering a special dining experience at its pop-up restaurant Capital Kitchen.

Enjoy Mandopop and K-pop tunes while digging into menu specials such as baked oysters, pan-seared foie gras and Australian wagyu beef.

Air-crew members can flash their work passes for free-flow house pours from 6 to 8pm, along with a 15 per cent discount on food all night long.

WHERE Capital Kitchen, Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road WHEN Thursdays, 6 to 10.30pm INFO Book via reservations@zoukclub.com or call/WhatsApp 9006-8793

LIVE-STREAM CONCERT

RUFUS IN THE MOVIES: SOUNDTRACK SONGS

American-Canadian singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright continues his career retrospective with a ticketed live-stream concert.

This time, he will explore his work on movie soundtracks, including his famous rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic Hallelujah for the 2001 animated film Shrek.

"But I also wrote songs for Disney, Brokeback Mountain and other mainstream and indie films, so here is a bit of a buffet," said the singer, who will be joined by British late-night talk show host James Corden.

WHEN Tomorrow, 6am ADMISSION Advance tickets at US$20 (S$26.60) via bit.ly/3qyoyRL

LIVE-STREAM CONCERT

CERCLE FEATURING WHOMADEWHO

The temple of Abu Simbel in Egypt is the stunning backdrop for a live-stream gig by Copenhagenbased experimental pop trio WhoMadeWho.

The free concert is organised by live-streaming media platform Cercle, which is best known for its streams of DJ sets and concerts, filmed and broadcast from unique locations around the world.

The date of the performance coincides with one of two annual solar alignments, where the dawn sun lights up the entire length of the temple’s entrance corridor and the face of King Ramses II’s statue inside the complex.

In pre-pandemic times, visitors from around the world would flock to the site to watch the phenomenon.

WHERE Streamed via platforms such as Facebook (facebook.com/cerclemusic) and Twitch (twitch.tv/cerclemusic). Or experience it in virtual reality via Oculus. WHEN Monday, 6pm