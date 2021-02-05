Friyay!: Where to chill

ONLINE SESSIONS

JJ LIN - BLOOM N' TUNES

Home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin has combined his two loves - music and coffee - in his latest online show, a fortnightly series titled Bloom n' Tunes.

He starts off each episode by brewing a cuppa in the studio, and then sings a variety of songs and chats online with viewers.

He said on his social media pages: "I was sipping a cup of coffee and doodling on my piano one evening when an idea hit me. Why not share this intimate moment with the world?"

The first episode, which premiered in mid-January, saw him take requests for his hits like Too Bad (2015).

WHERE youtube.com/JJLin WHEN Every fortnight. Dates and timings on new episodes are announced on JJ Lin's social media pages including youtube.com/JJLin and www.instagram.com/jjlin

BEATLES VIBES

CHAMBER POP/ORCHESTRAL ROCK

OK HUMAN

Weezer

Rating: 4

On their 14th album, American alternative rock stalwarts Weezer (Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson and Scott Shriner) ditch the guitars for a 38-piece orchestra.

The songs have post-Revolver Beatles vibes. This is perhaps not a coincidence as the strings were recorded in London's Abbey Road Studios, where the Fab Four recorded.

The title of Weezer's album is a play on OK Computer, the 1997 opus by another great British band, Radiohead.

Frontman Cuomo has lost none of his penchant for massive hooks, sweet melancholia and quirky lyrics, and the tunes are still distinctively Weezer.

"All my favourite songs are slow and sad," he croons on opener All My Favorite Songs.

On Screens, he laments the loss of physical connection in favour of online life, but ironically, he also waxes lyrical about audio-book streaming service Audible on Grapes Of Wrath.

JAZZY TUNES

DARI KALBUKU OLEH RUDY DJOE - A DIGITAL MUSIC SHOWCASE

Singaporean jazz singer Rudy Djoe delves into his ethnic roots for this online concert.

He will perform original songs from his 2016 album, Dari Kalbuku (From My Heart), as well as updated renditions of Malay and Indonesian traditional tunes.

He will be accompanied by musicians such as jazz stalwart Aya Sekine, veteran singer Rahimah Rahim and composer Syafiqah 'Adha Sallehin.

The performance is supported by National Arts Council Singapore and part of the #SGCultureAnywhere initiative.

WHERE YouTube (www.youtube.com/jazzdjoe) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/rudydjoemusic) WHEN Feb 27, 8pm