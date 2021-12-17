Friyay!: What to watch

THRILLER

GREENLAND (PG13)

114 minutes, HBO Go

4/5

Gerard Butler has played his share of forgettable he-man stereotypes, so one could be forgiven for thinking that in this comet-impact survival thriller, the Scottish actor would once again be the hero who saves the day, or in this case, the planet.

In this 2020 sleeper hit, recently added to HBO Go, he forgoes the typical action cliches to play suburban dad John Garrity. With wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and son Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd) in tow, Garrity heads into the chaotic streets to find shelter before doomsday arrives. Butler is shockingly good as the fallible father in this tense and often moving diary of a road trip in which everything goes wrong.

HORROR

THIRST (R21)

134 minutes, now on Netflix

4/5

Renowned South Korean director Park Chan-wook (the crime thrillers Sympathy For Mr Vengeance, 2002; Oldboy, 2003; and Lady Vengeance, 2005) specialises in dramas in which lust, faith and justice collide, usually with tragic results.

Just added to Netflix is this 2009 work, Park's idea of the erotic vampire horror movie. It is a genre that invites film-makers to luxuriate in brooding goth aesthetics, but Park's interests lie elsewhere - his telling of the story of Catholic priest Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a principled man tortured by unholy urges, is bold, blunt and bloody.

FILM FESTIVAL

NORDIC FILM FESTIVAL

This year's edition of the festival features 10 films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The opening work is Swedish documentary Catwalk (2020, PG13, 98 minutes, screening on Monday, 8pm).

Director Johan Skog's film tracks the story of Emma Ortlund, a woman who dreams of becoming a fashion model. With the help of a theatre group for the disabled, she sets out to achieve her goal.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

WHEN: Till Dec 26, various times

ADMISSION: $15, with discounts for Fan Club, seniors and others

INFO: theprojector.sg