Friyay!: What to watch

DRAMA-COMEDY

THE FRENCH DISPATCH (M18)

108 minutes, now showing

4/5

With every work, American film-maker Wes Anderson walks a tightrope. His distinctive and easily parodied style could fall into an abyss of cuteness, and it does on occasion (see the 2018 stop-motion animation Isle Of Dogs). But when his balance is perfect, the output is a magnificent blend of whimsy and heartfelt emotion, as shown in Oscar-winning The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014).

Those who like Budapest will find plenty to like in his latest offering. It has the same stylised yet meticulous recreation of a European ideal that only ever existed in the minds of those who dreamt of living in the Paris or Cannes depicted in magazine pieces submitted by American expatriates fleeing the dull Midwest burgs of their youth.

The flimsy piece of narrative string tying up this anthology is the death of publisher Arthur Howitzer Jr (Bill Murray), founder of the writerly magazine that gives the film its title. His will stipulates that on his passing, the magazine will produce its final issue. The four stories that comprise the final edition form the rest of the film.

While both Budapest and Dispatch share a love of Europeanness as an aesthetic, they differ in form and, unfortunately, quality. With Budapest, it felt like Anderson was trying to tell a story. Dispatch feels like him showing off an inspirational scrapbook - a beautifully curated, thoughtful and charming one, but still a scrapbook.

DRAMA

THE POWER OF THE DOG (R21)

128 minutes, Netflix

4/5

On a turn-of-the-century American ranch, two adults fight for the soul of a young man. New Zealand writer-director Jane Campion could have turned this story into a religious allegory about the battle between good and evil, or perhaps a western tale about hard men in a hard place.

The Oscar-winning film-maker (for 1993 drama The Piano) develops both these ideas, but adds the element that gives her films bite - psychosexual tension.

Adapted from novelist Thomas Savage's 1967 book of the same name, a spiritual tug of war breaks out between wealthy rancher Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the new wife of his browbeaten brother George (Jesse Plemons).

Phil - driven by an icy rage and urge to humiliate - is one of the nastiest main characters in recent memory. The English actor takes the mildly unlikable part of his Marvel superhero character Doctor Strange (2016) and cranks it up several notches.

Campion believes viewers will find this portrait of an abusive leader compelling, and she would be right.

ACTION

THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE WEIRD (NC16)

135 minutes, Netflix

Song Kang-ho (black comedy Parasite, 2019) and Lee Byung-hun (survival thriller series Squid Game, 2021) star in this critically well-received 2008 South Korean remake of Italian director Sergio Leone's spaghetti western, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966).

Helmed by director Kim Jee-woon (crime thriller I Saw The Devil, 2010), the story is set in Japanese-held 1930s Manchuria. Bandit Park (Lee) fends off rivals such as a thief (Song) and other desperate characters in a bid to snatch a map showing the site of buried treasure.