Friyay!: What to watch

ANIME

COWBOY BEBOP

Available on Netflix

Before the release of the live-action remake of this iconic anime next month, check out the 1998 original, now available on Netflix.

Long hailed as one of the most influential anime of all time, Cowboy Bebop is set in a post-apocalyptic universe where Earth is almost entirely uninhabitable.

The series is a neo-noir western about bounty hunters or "cowboys" who deliver criminals to the Inter Solar System Police for the right price.

The crew of cowboys often encounter events that put them in danger and also force them to confront their past traumas.

TOUR VIDEO

ARASHI ANNIVERSARY TOUR 5X20 FILM RECORD OF MEMORIES (PG)

148 minutes/Selected screenings from Wednesday to Nov 26 at Golden Village cinemas

Japanese boy band Arashi have been on indefinite hiatus since the end of last year, but local fans of the idol group can still catch them in action on the big screen.

The quintet's first concert film, shot with more than 100 cameras, documents one of the gigs during their 50-show tour in Japan in 2018 and 2019 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The film brings to life the experience of being in Tokyo Dome with the group, capturing the members in performance from all angles.

Tickets for the first five screenings were snatched up within 15 minutes of their release. Golden Village has added more screenings, with tickets going on sale today at 5pm.

WHERE: Selected Golden Village cinemas

WHEN: From Wednesday to Nov 26, various times

ADMISSION: $26 for GV Movie Club members and $30 for the public. Each ticket comes with a set of five limited-edition postcards. Tickets go on sale today at 5pm and can be purchased via Golden Village's website, app and box-office counters

HORROR

GUIMOON: THE LIGHTLESS DOOR

Available on Viu from tomorrow

Catch this South Korean horror film that has arrived on Viu just in time for the Halloween season.

It is about an abandoned training centre that has been haunted since a heinous crime happened there in 1990 - when a building manager murdered the centre's guests and committed suicide.

A paranormal investigator, played by actor Kim Kang-woo, is undeterred by the seemingly cursed building as he looks for clues about his late mother, a shaman who died while performing an exorcism there. Meanwhile, three college students brave the centre as well to film a video for a competition.