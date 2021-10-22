Friyay!: What to watch

HYBRID EVENT

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL 2021

This year's edition of this film calendar staple will include online Q&A with seven film-makers after the screenings. A hybrid event, it will feature physical and online screenings.

Before his death from cancer in 2010, Japanese anime creator Satoshi Kon had created some of the most influential works in the genre, including the thriller Perfect Blue (1997), comedy Tokyo Godfathers (2003) and psychological thriller Paprika (2006). These films left a mark on film-makers such as Christopher Nolan (whose 2010 thriller Inception contained several visual and conceptual similarities) and Darren Aronofsky, whose psychological dramas Black Swan (2010) and Requiem For A Dream (2000) owe a debt to Perfect Blue.

The documentary Satoshi Kon, Illusionist (PG13, 82 minutes, 2021, screening online at Kinolounge) includes interviews with Aronofsky, as well as admirers, friends and colleagues in Japan, France and Hollywood.

Presented by Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan and The Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society (SFS).

WHERE Shaw Theatres Lido, Oldham Theatre and The Projector; Online screenings at Shaw KinoLounge (kinolounge.shaw.sg) WHEN Till Oct 31, various times ADMISSION Shaw Lido Theatres - $13.50 ($11.50 for members of JCC, SFS and Isetan); Shaw KinoLounge - $8 a film, $25 for all four films; Oldham Theatre - $10 ($8 for members of JCC, SFS and Asian Film Archive for PIA Film Festival Retrospective only); The Projector - $13.50 on weekdays, $15 on weekends ($2 discount for members of JCC, SFS and The Projector) INFO Japanese Film Festival's website, jff.sg

12TH EDITION

LOVE & PRIDE FILM FESTIVAL

The festival that puts a spotlight on the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community features seven films that include new releases such as the drama See You Then (M18, 75 minutes, GV VivoCity, Oct 30, 2pm), and re-releases such as the winner of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Best Screenplay award, the French drama Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (R21, 121 minutes, GV Suntec City, Oct 31, 2pm).

It is the late 1700s and three strong-willed women - Marianne (Noemie Merlant), an art teacher and portraitist, her subject Heloise (Adele Haenel) and Heloise's mother, the Countess (Valeria Golino) - are locked in a struggle for dominance.

In writer-director Celine Sciamma's hands, the game is played in a cool, veiled manner before the inevitable happens - and when it does, it feels real and earned.

WHEN Till Sunday (encore sessions for some films may be held past the official closing date) WHERE GV Great World City, GV VivoCity, GV Suntec City ADMISSION $16 ($14 for GV Movie Club members) INFO bit.ly/3ijFwRO

HYBRID EVENT

25TH GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL

This year's edition will feature 12 films, with physical screenings at The Projector and online viewings at The Projector Plus.

Available online from yesterday is the crime thriller Free Country (M18, 104 minutes, 2019, $6 online rental). Set just after German reunification in 1990, when relationships between those of the former East and West were marked by tension and mistrust, two detectives are sent to a rural town in the East to investigate the disappearance of two teen sisters. There is evidence of foul play, but the cops are met by a wall of silence.

The festival is presented by Goethe-Institut Singapore jointly with The Projector and The Projector Plus.

WHERE The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT Nicoll Highway WHEN Till Nov 7, various times ADMISSION $13.50, with discounts for Goethe-Institut, fan club, student club and other members INFO theprojector.sg/germanfilmfest