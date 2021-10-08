Friyay!: What to watch

PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER

UNSANE (NC16)

96 minutes/Netflix

4/5

Just added to the service is this 2018 psychological thriller from celebrated director Steven Soderbergh, exploring what happens when a woman fleeing a predator seeks help from a system that sees patients as profit generators.

Successful analyst Sawyer (Claire Foy), attempting to relieve herself of past trauma, visits a mental health facility for a therapy session.

To her horror, she finds herself committed against her will, with attempts at leaving viewed as proof that she requires institutionalisation.

Her horror soon turns from the psychological to something more visceral, and far bloodier.

The script might have come from writers Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer, but this is very much a Soderbergh project because of the precise tonal control the director exercises.

The look is naturalistic, almost spartan, and the sound design is minimalist.

HYBRID EVENT

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL 2021

This year's edition of this film calendar staple includes online Q&As with seven film-makers after the screenings. The hybrid event features physical and online screenings.

Film-maker Daichi Sugimoto directs and stars in the drama A Road (2015, PG, 85 minutes, screening on Sunday, 5pm at Oldham Theatre), about a film student trying to recapture his childhood through the medium of film. An online Q&A with Sugimoto will follow the screening.

The festival is presented by Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan and The Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society (SFS).

WHERE: Shaw Theatres Lido, Oldham Theatre and The Projector; online screenings at Shaw KinoLounge (kinolounge.shaw.sg)

WHEN: Till Oct 31, various times

ADMISSION: Shaw Lido Theatres - $13.50 ($11.50 for members of JCC, SFS and Isetan); Shaw KinoLounge - $8 a film, $25 for all four films; Oldham Theatre - $10 ($8 for members of JCC, SFS and Asian Film Archive for PIA Film Festival Retrospective only); The Projector - $13.50 on weekdays, $15 on weekends ($2 discount for members of JCC, SFS and The Projector)

INFO: jff.sg

THRILLER

NIGHTCRAWLER (PG13)

117 minutes/Netflix

4/5

With the new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller The Guilty in Netflix's Top 10, it is a good time to revisit the actor's other works on the platform.

They include Oscar-winning romance Brokeback Mountain (2005) and the food industry comedy Okja (2017), directed by Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho.

But Nightcrawler, a 2014 skewering of the "if it bleeds, it leads" nature of television news in Los Angeles, is a standout.

Gyllenhaal's Lou, a videographer who sells footage he shoots at accidents and murders, is a villainous main character as creepily memorable as Travis Bickle of 1976's Taxi Driver or Patrick Bateman of 2000's American Psycho.

British actor Riz Ahmed also makes an impact as Rick, a wide-eyed underling learning about what it takes to grab the shot that sells.