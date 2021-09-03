Friyay!: What to watch

ACTION ADVENTURE

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (PG)

132 minutes/Now showing at cinemas

Catch Marvel's first Asian superhero in this star-studded film. It boasts an A-list cast including Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung in the role of iconic villain The Mandarin, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, American rapper Awkwafina and Chinese-American actress Chen Fala.

Canadian actor Simu Liu, star of sitcom Kim's Convenience (2016 to 2021) plays the titular character. Here, his background as a stuntman comes in handy for the combat scenes,

The movie is an origin story for Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist trained from a young age to be an assassin by his father Wenwu in the clandestine Ten Rings organisation.

He leaves the group in the hope of starting a normal life in San Francisco, but is eventually drawn back into the complex, criminal web of his father's life and forced to confront his past and upbringing.'

ROMANCE

MAN IN LOVE (NC16)

115 minutes/Available on Netflix

This hit Taiwanese movie ruled the box office in its home country for three consecutive weeks when it was released earlier this year.

Starring the dynamic pair of Roy Chiu (Dear Ex, 2018) and model-turned-actress Tiffany Ann Hsu (The Victims' Game, 2020), the romantic drama is a remake of a 2014 South Korean movie of the same name.

It revolves around a kind-hearted debt collector Cheng (Chiu), who falls in love with the beautiful yet debt-ridden Haoting. She has to care for her father and shoulder his financial burdens.

Cheng comes up with a debt repayment plan for her - she can reduce the debt by going out on dates with him.

Cheng frequently uses Minnan, a Chinese dialect, in the film and his character's gruff but unpretentious ways charmed female audiences.

The film's theme song, Oh Love, You Are Much Greater Than I Imagined, is also performed in Minnan by popular band EggPlantEgg.

CRIME THRILLER

DANGER ZONE

Available on iQiyi

Those who love a dark and intense mystery should be drawn to this thrilling crime series.

Home-grown actor Christopher Lee plays a passionate detective trying to solve a series of homicides, believed to be the work of a serial killer.

Offering to help the police with the case is an intelligent lawyer, played by Taiwanese leading man Vic Zhou (Black & White, 2009), who is accused of a heinous crime.

The plot twists and turns as a criminal conspiracy unravels, with characters harbouring divided loyalties. Expect a body count, action sequences and dramatic confrontations.