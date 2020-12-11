Friyay!: What to watch

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL 2020

ON-GAKU: OUR SOUND

The Japanese Film Festival 2020, which was supposed to take place in February, is now in a hybrid cinema and online format.

It features 28 titles as well as Q&A sessions with film-makers and other film professionals via Zoom.

The animation comedy On-Gaku: Our Sound (PG, 68 minutes, screens Dec 19, 6.45pm at Shaw Theatres Lido) follows three high-school outcasts who form a band despite not knowing how to play instruments. They do have raw talent and soon set their sights on an upcoming talent show. This work won the Grand Prize for Feature Animation at the 2018 Ottawa International Animation Festival.

Director Kenji Iwaisawa will host a Q&A session at 11am on Dec 20.

WHERE Shaw Theatres Lido and The Projector; online at Shaw Kinolounge (kinolounge.shaw.sg) WHEN Till Dec 20 ADMISSION Various prices INFO jff.sg

ANIMATION FEST

CARTOONS UNDERGROUND 2020

South-east Asia's largest animation festival returns in an online format this year, featuring 150 minutes of short films and Q&A sessions with industry professionals.

There are 17 films, selected from entries from 88 countries. They include Strange Occurrences: Bukit Bulabu, a stop-motion work from a Singapore-based team - comprising Wong Shi Teng, Gloria Yeo and Hana Lee - which tells the story of a fictional paranormal reality show.

WHERE cartoonsunderground.com WHEN Till Sunday ADMISSION Free, donations encouraged

BIOPIC

MANK (NC16)

132 minutes/Netflix

4 stars

Herman J. Mankiewicz, or Mank to his friends, is celebrated as the genius who penned the towering work of American cinema, Citizen Kane (1941), a movie based loosely on the life of media mogul William Randolph Hearst.

This unflaggingly entertaining biopic of the screenwriter stars Amanda Seyfried, who shines as the smart, fragile Marion Davies, an actress whose relationship with Hearst was, as many believed, scandalously outlined in Citizen Kane.

British actor Gary Oldman plays the writer as a charming but wildly unpredictable drinker who could be the life of the party or clear the room by dropping a bombshell about the host.