Friyay! What to watch

IN CINEMAS AND ONLINE

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL 2020

This event, which was supposed to take place in February, will now be in a hybrid cinema and online format.

It will showcase 28 titles. Opening film Bento Harassment (2019, PG, 106 minutes; screens Dec 10, 6.50pm at Shaw Theatres Lido) is a comedy-drama starring Ryoko Shinohara (above) as a mother who tries to goad her uncommunicative teenage daughter into speaking by placing overly sweet messages in her lunch box.

There will also be Q&A sessions featuring film-makers and other film professionals via Zoom.

WHERE Shaw Theatres Lido and The Projector; online at Shaw Kinolounge (kinolounge.shaw.sg)

WHEN Dec 10 to 20 ADMISSION Various prices INFO jff.sg

SOUTH KOREAN COMEDY

VOICE OF SILENCE (PG13)

100 minutes/Now showing

4/5 stars

This black comedy with unexpectedly touching moments tells the story of Tae-in (Yoo Ah-in) and Chang-bok (You Chea-myung), who are "cleaners" - freelancers hired by thugs to get rid of evidence.

Their happy-go-lucky lives are disrupted when a gangster forces them to babysit an 11-year-old girl, Cho-hee (Moon Seung-ah). They find themselves in over their heads guarding a clever captive while reluctantly performing a dangerous caper.

Writer-director Hong Eui-jeong's screenplay made the shortlists at the Venice Biennale College-Cinema and Sundance Screenwriters Lab.

From the mute Tae-in to the crafty Cho-hee, memorable characters are woven into a story that grounds viewers in the South Korean countryside. You can almost smell the chicken farms.

WATCH FOR FREE

28TH ISRAEL VIRTUAL FILM FESTIVAL

This year's edition of the long-running festival is online with free viewing.

Action-comedy Mossad (2019, PG, 95 minutes) kicks off with the kidnapping of an American billionaire in Jerusalem. Local intelligence operative Guy Moran (Tsahi Halevi), a selfish, corner-cutting rule-breaker, is paired with American agent Linda Harris (Efrat Dor), a by-the-book operator, to save the man from terrorists.

Log in early as the films can be streamed only a limited number of times.

WHERE theprojector.sg/israelfilmfest

WHEN Till Dec 13

ADMISSION Free with account set-up at plus.theprojector.sg/signup