Friyay!: What to watch

WEB SERIES

HOW TO BE THIRTY (PG13)

Rating: 4/5

New episodes every Tuesday and Saturday at 4pm on iQiyi This South Korean female-led Web series centres on three 30-year-old best friends.

Jung In-sun (Psychopath Diary, 2019) is a Web comic author who unexpectedly reunites with her first love from middle school. He shows up as her new editor and is played by pop-rock band CNBlue's drummer Kang Min-hyuk.

Girl group Exid's Hani and Cha Min-ji (Priest, 2018 to 2019) play the other leads.

The chemistry of the romancing couples sizzles from the first episode. Jung and Kang have an easy, flirtatious attraction. Newcomer and model-actor Baek Sung-chul, who romances Hani, is adorable.

The bite-size episodes - at around 20 minutes each - make the show a fun and digestible watch.

ROMANCE

LOVE ALARM 2 (PG13)

Available from today on Netflix

The second season of this K-drama romance reunites its lead actors Kim So-hyun, Song Kang and Jung Ga-ram.

The series takes place in a world where an app called Love Alarm alerts users to whether someone in their vicinity likes them romantically.

In season two, the app is updated with a new feature that shows users a list of people who are likely to develop such feelings for them in the future.

The main characters are four years older and no longer in high school. But, as in the first season, their love triangle is a main storyline.

Sun-oh (Song) and Hye-young (Jung) both still harbour feelings for Kim's character Jo-jo, while she continues to hide hers.

COMEDY

FARGO (M18)

98 minutes/Showing at select Golden Village theatres until March 24

This classic black comedy is back in theatres for a limited time for its 25th anniversary.

The 1996 film is the defining work of its directors, brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, who won Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

It also inspired a television spin-off of the same name (2014 to present).

Frances McDormand, who clinched a Best Actress Oscar for her role, stars as a pregnant police chief who investigates a series of homicides after a small-time car salesman hires two thugs to kidnap his wife and extract a ransom from his rich father-in-law.

The film has been brought back to theatres through a collaboration between the Singapore Film Society, distribution company Park Circus and cinema chain Golden Village to showcase classic films.

Some of the collaboration's upcoming titles include Jaws (1975), The Silence Of The Lambs (1991) and West Side Story (1961).