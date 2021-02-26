Friyay! What to watch

HORROR

SAINT MAUD (M18)

85 minutes, now showing at The Projector

4/5 stars

In this scarily beautiful work of psychological horror by British first-time feature director Rose Glass, palliative care nurse Katie (Welsh actress Morfydd Clark, giving a phenomenal performance) has a traumatic experience at work, which alters her profoundly.

She changes her name to the old-fashioned Maud and becomes deeply religious, believing that God speaks to her directly.

After she becomes a carer for terminally ill American Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), Maud tries to convert her cynical, pleasure-loving patient to her brand of evangelical worship, with its ecstatic trances and divine visions. It does not go well.

Glass' confident visual language is rooted in small-town England. In a joyless seaside spot covered in damp stone and deep shadows, Maud is beset by unbelievers she believes have been sent to test her faith.

HONG KONG FILM FESTIVAL

Presented by the Singapore Film Society (SFS) and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore, this hybrid online-physical cinema event features 11 features and short films in original Cantonese dialogue, with the physical screenings followed by Zoom question-and-answer sessions with film-makers.

The opening film, Lion Rock (PG, 2019, 96 minutes, screens on March 12 at 7.30pm), tells the story of rock climber Ki Tai-Wai (Alex Lam, above), who after a traffic accident becomes paraplegic. He finds a way to climb again, with the help of friends and family. It is based on the true story of climber Lai Chi-Wai.

WHERE Cinema screenings at Golden Village Suntec City, virtual screenings at Shaw KinoLounge WHEN March 12 to 14 ADMISSION Cinema screenings: $13 at any Golden Village box office and www.gv.com.sg; virtual screenings (tickets on sale from March 4): $9.99 a title or $34.99 for all titles at kinolounge.shaw.sg; discounts for Singapore Film Society Friends and Fam members INFO www.facebook.com/hongkongfilmfestivalSG

MIDDLE EAST FILM FESTIVAL

From Israel comes The Day After I’m Gone (2019, PG13, 95 minutes), a nominee for Best First Feature for director Nimrod Eldar at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival, among other awards.

The family drama covers the period after Yoram (Menashe Noy), a veterinarian and single father, discovers that his teenage daughter Roni (Zohar Meidan, above) has tried to kill herself.

He suggests they take a road trip, hoping it will give parent and child time and space to process the event.

Writer-director Eldar will hold a Zoom question-and-answer session on Sunday at 8pm. Check the film page on Kinolounge for details.

The film is among the six works in this streaming-only festival, organised by the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore and curated by the Singapore Film Society.

WHERE Kinolounge (kinolounge.shaw.sg) WHEN Till Wednesday ADMISSION $7.99 for each film, with a 48-hour viewing window. A bundle of any three films cost $17.99; all six films cost $29.99 INFO kinolounge.shaw.sg