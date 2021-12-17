Friyay!: What to listen to

ONLINE SHOWCASE

JOEY YUNG SHOWCASE FOR NEW ALBUM

On Nov 17, Hong Kong singer Joey Yung released Cantonese album Schrodinger's Cat, which includes tracks such as Eternity, Pretty Crazy and Pessimistic Biology.

A week later, she held an online showcase to promote the album - on a set resembling an outdoor street but furnished with a comfy couch and bathed in soft lighting.

The star also went through several outfit changes during the hour-long show. In addition to the songs from the album, she performed a few of her older songs, such as Nobody Knows A Gemini and 16th Lover.

To watch the showcase on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3yrV78C.

ONLINE GIG

SUPERSTAR CHRISTMAS CONCERT

A bevy of Taiwanese stars took to the stage at the Civic Plaza of New Taipei City on Dec 11 and 12 as part of the annual Christmasland In New Taipei City event. A recording of the Dec 11 show was uploaded onto TVBS News' YouTube channel.

The star-studded concert opened with three-member band EggPlantEgg, which performed Oh Love, You Are Much Greater Than I Imagined and Love You One More Time. Television host Lulu Huang sang the cutesy Leg Song, while rapper OSN performed the groovy Fall and So Bad. Other performers included singer-songwriter Eve Ai, five-member group W0lf(s) and singer Weibird Wei.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3GOvWjR.

POP

ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE

Ateez

3/5

South Korean boy band Ateez have met with limited success since their debut in 2018 and their latest album, Zero: Fever Epilogue, is not likely to be their breakthrough.

It is too much of a mixed bag of hits, misses and fillers.

Lead single Turbulence - a no-holds-barred examination of the anguish and isolation faced by youth - offers a refreshing look at this stage of life. It is followed by Be With You, a conventional but comforting ballad that hits all the emotional notes.

After that, many of the songs, like The Letter, come across as rather formulaic. Still Here and Better - Korean versions of the eight-member group's songs originally released in Japanese - do not leave an impression either.