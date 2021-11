Music veteran Mohamed Raffee will celebrate his 50th year in the entertainment industry by putting on a concert with his long-time band, Vasantham Boys.

For the first time in a concert, the stalwarts in the home-grown Indian music scene will play only original works. Besides updated renditions of songs from Raffee's previous albums, Breakthro (1993) and Karupayee (1994), the quartet will also play new songs from their upcoming album, The New Horizon.