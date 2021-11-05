Friyay!: What to hear

CELEBRATION GIG

JUST VOCAL BAND'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Formed in 2011, Taiwan-based group Just Vocal Band celebrated their 10th anniversary with an online concert on Sunday.

During the show, the group, comprising members Lao-tai, Ching-hua, A-sen, Chih-wei, Lily and Hsuan-min performed several songs, including the Hokkien number Bravery, originally by Taiwanese rock band Mayday, and If You Love Me, Raise Your Hand, originally by Hong Kong singer Karen Mok.

REALITY SHOW

CALL ME BY FIRE FINALE

Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire, which features experienced male celebrities competing to form a 17-member performance group, has kept audiences hooked to their screens for months with its mix of nostalgia and camaraderie.

It finished on a high note last Friday, when the band members were revealed to be Hong Kong actor-musicians Jordan Chan, Julian Cheung, Michael Tse and Paul Wong; Taiwanese singer Terry Lin, actor Jerry Yan and rapper MC Hotdog; Chinese stars Vincent Zhao, Max Zhang, Kido Gao, Pax Congo, Gai, Zhang Qi, Leon Zhang, Liu Jia; as well as Korean-American singer Lee Seung-hyun and American rapper MC Jin.

The finale featured many exciting group performances, such as the sultry number My Boo, originally by Chinese singer Jackson Yee, and the rousing anthem Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies, by Hong Kong rock band Beyond.

POP

VENI VIDI VICI

Tri.be

Rating: 3/5

Having debuted in February, seven-member South Korean girl group Tri.be - comprising Soeun, Songsun, Hyunbin, Kelly, Jinha, Mire and Jia - are certainly aiming high.

Their name combines "tri" - short for "triangle", a symbol of perfection - and the word "be". Taken together, it means "perfect existence" or "perfect being".

Alas, their first mini album Veni Vidi Vici - "I came, I saw, I conquered" in Latin - is not perfect. The septet show potential, but are not yet punching above their weight on some numbers.

For example, dance track Doom Doom Ta has a repetitive structure. The dance moves in the music video come across as boring and tired too. Also, the Middle Eastern-influenced Rub-a-dum has so many registers, it is hard for a listener to keep up.

Exuberant lead single Would You Run and reggaeton-inspired numbers Lobo and Got Your Back are the stronger tracks. True, dedicated to fans, is a sweet R&B song.