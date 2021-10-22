Friyay!: What to do

ONLINE CONCERT

AYAL KOMOD AND ACCUSEFIVE

As part of a Samsung Taiwan campaign to promote its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones, a concert featuring Taiwanese acts Ayal Komod and Accusefive was aired on Sept 30.

The one-hour show opened with Ayal Komod performing the number Crossroads. Then followed by indie band Accusefive singing their song Somewhere In Time. The band also performed Where I Lost Us, which was nominated for Song of the Year at this year's Golden Melody Awards.

Between the performances, the musicians sat and talked about the smartphones.

To watch the concert on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3aUQdpX

DANCE/POP

MO' COMPLETE

AB6IX

Rating: 4/5

Since debuting in 2019, South Korean boy band AB6IX have faced their fair share of challenges. The European and American legs of their first world tour were cancelled early last year due to Covid-19. And last June, former leader Lim Young-min left the group following a drink driving incident.

Nonetheless, the remaining four members - Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi - have put in a spirited effort for their second studio album, Mo' Complete, released last month. Its title means "more complete", taking after the name of their debut EP in 2019, B:Complete.

Opening track Showdown, which crackles with swagger, kicks things off on a strong note. This is followed by Level Up, which turns up the funk with its catchy electronic dance beat.

Lead single Cherry bursts with sweetness - both the lyrics and music video - although comparing a loved one to a cherry on top of a dessert gets too cloying after a while.

MOBILE GAME ANNIVERSARY CONCERT WITH STARS

To celebrate the first anniversary of mobile game Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an online concert featuring many Mandopop acts was uploaded last Friday. The game was released in Taiwan in October last year and in many South-east Asian countries in June this year.

The stars included Taiwanese singer Waa Wei, who performed her new song Have A Nice Day, and Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua, who sang one of her signature numbers, Don't Bother Me. Taiwanese band EggPlantEgg also regaled with Hokkien numbers such as Back Here Again.

To watch the concert on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3aPluuv