Friyay!: What to do

ROCK & INDIE FESTIVAL

The fifth edition of Lasalle College of the Arts' annual music event returns to the live stage this year.

It will feature 14 home-grown talents - from post-hardcore band Caracal and post-rock outfit Amateur Takes Control to alternative pop singer Kitty Purrnaz and psychedelic band Spacedays.

The acts will perform over two days at two venues on campus - the Singapore Airlines Theatre and Flexible Performance Space.

Performances at the Singapore Airlines Theatre stage will be live-streamed at the school's College's Creative Cube. Footage from all the shows will also be available on various social media platforms.

WHERE: Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street; online at the festival's Facebook page (bit.ly/3ze6pMM) and YouTube channel (bit.ly/3CfKmXQ)

WHEN Today and tomorrow, 5pm

ADMISSION Limited free tickets for the live performances from bit.ly/3hzodf6

IGNITE! MUSIC FESTIVAL

Like last year, the 14th edition of Republic Polytechnic's annual music festival will be held online.

The line-up comprises 10 home-grown acts from various genres - such as punk trio Iman's League, indie outfit Subsonic Eye, rapper Abangsapau and singer-songwriter lewloh.

Also performing are Hijack Hayley, a new outfit that won the festival's band auditions.

There is also a virtual village on Facebook and Instagram featuring voluntary welfare organisations and social service organisations such as Cat Welfare Society and Design For Good.

WHERE: Performances on www.youtube.com/ignitemusicfest, virtual village on www.facebook.com/IgniteMusicFestival and www.instagram.com/ignitemusicfest

WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 6pm

ADMISSION: Free

JEREMY MONTEIRO: THE ART OF TRIO

Jazz veteran Jeremy Monteiro will play a show together with fellow Singaporeans, drummer Soh Wen Ming and bassist Ben Poh. The eclectic repertoire will include jazz standards, samba, blues and original music.

Monteiro has played in many configurations throughout his career - from solo gigs to performances with orchestras - but he has said that his favourite format is always the jazz trio.

Earlier this year, his trio album, Live At No Black Tie, released together with Jay Anderson and Lewis Nash, spent 10 weeks in the Top 50 of the United States JazzWeek charts.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.15pm

ADMISSION: From $28 for regular tickets; $20 and $40 for concession tickets

INFO: bit.ly/2Xvxn5s