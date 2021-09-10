Friyay!: What to do

XINYAO

'XIN' WITH HEARTS CONCERT

Two concerts featuring xinyao singers will take place at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Sept 26 - one in the afternoon and the other in the evening.

Pan Ying, Hong Shaoxuan and Jiu Jian will belt out their hits, accompanied by other local musicians.

They will also perform theme songs from old Chinese movies, such as Please Come With Me from the Taiwanese musical Papa, Can You Hear Me Sing (1983) and The Price Of Love from the 1970 Hong Kong film of the same name.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

WHEN: Sept 26, 3 and 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $50 to $70 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

POP

THE SONNET OF THREE DAYS

Fish Leong

4/5

Malaysian ballad queen Fish Leong is known for her heartrending love songs, but has stepped out of her comfort zone in her new three-track EP, The Sonnet Of Three Days.

Opening number Today, Halfway To The Permanent, which muses on the impermanence of experiences, experiments with an electronic sound, accompanied by a soothing percussion beat. With its thumping disco beat, Tomorrow, The Dancing Duo is a radical departure. But Yesterday, When Love Occurs, a soft ballad about the comforting effects of love, is classic Leong.

The result is a fresh, well-crafted EP that both celebrates her past and shows her willingness to take risks.

POP

BEAUTIFUL SUNSHINE

Lee Eun-sang

3/5

The South Korean singer, a former member of now-defunct boy band X1, shows his sunny side on his new EP Beautiful Sunshine.

Opening number Lemonade is a summery tune with a catchy melody; while Undo, a collaboration with singer Yodayoung, celebrates the happy moments with a loved one.

The ballad Stay In Here expresses an unwavering desire to stand by one's partner.

The ideas in the EP might be a little unsophisticated, but Lee brings a sweet simplicity to the numbers.