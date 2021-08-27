Friyay!: What to do

ONLINE CONCERT

BONNIE LOO

Home-grown singer-actress Bonnie Loo performed an online concert on July 28, in which she sang many cover songs.

Dressed in a dark, military-style outfit, she kicked off the show with a spunky cover of Taiwanese singer A-mei's Bad Boy, before slowing things down with Birds And Cicadas, a track released last year by Chinese singer Ren Ran.

She also performed a number of hits by Taiwanese acts - including the ballad A Little Happiness by Hebe Tien, Hokkien number Back Here Again by indie band EggPlantEgg and Jeff Chang's evergreen love song Love Is Like The Tide.

INFO: To watch the show on Facebook, go to bit.ly/3zjxper

HIP-HOP/POP

NOEASY

Stray Kids

5/5

South Korean boy band Stray Kids' second studio album may be titled Noeasy, but it has easily topped many music charts since its release on Monday.

The eight-member group were formed through and named after a 2017 reality show of the same name.

The title of their new work plays on the word "noisy", which some detractors have used to label their music.

But the group are sticking to their guns, putting out another high-energy album with a unique mix of music styles.

Lead single Thunderous fuses elements of traditional Korean percussion music with a pulsating hip-hop beat. Opening track Cheese has an aggressive bass, while Domino drips with sizzle and spark.

Previous singles Wolfgang and Mixtape: Oh incorporate animal call sounds and reggaeton respectively.

The tunes may still sound like noise to the group's critics, but this is one album that will not be easy to forget.

INSTAGRAM 'PARTY NIGHT'

ANDREW TAN

On Aug 19, Malaysian singer Andrew Tan performed several songs live on Instagram.

Dressed in an oversized white T-shirt and baggy black pants, he started the night chatting with Taiwanese actors An Chun-peng and Lin Chia-wei, before singing some of his hits, such as Lost Soul and Round & Round, both of which are from his latest album, The Only One I Wanna Know (2021).

Fans of his older songs were also not disappointed. He sang snippets from the tunes Blue Love Theme and Stardom without accompaniment during a song-request segment.

INFO: To watch the show, go to his Instagram page, @andrewt0604