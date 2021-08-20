Friyay!: What to do

ONLINE GIG

CHARITY CONCERT FOR ZHENGZHOU, HENAN

Veteran Hong Kong performer Maria Cordero and some 35 of her friends from the Hong Kong entertainment industry came together to put on a six-hour online concert on July 31 to raise funds in aid of disaster relief efforts in central China.

Unusually heavy rains last month caused heavy floods in the region, devastating the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province.

Among the celebrities who lent their support were TVB actor Louis Yuen, who sang Jacky Cheung's Love Is Eternal, and Hong Kong singer Joyce Lee, who performed her Cantonese ballad Love You Forever Without Regrets.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3xNOfkc.

GALA SHOW

2021 CCTV QIXI FESTIVAL GALA

The Qixi Festival celebrates the annual meeting of the cowherd and weaver girl in Chinese mythology and has come to be known as a Chinese Valentine's Day.

Last Saturday, the day of this year's festival, Chinese broadcaster China Central Television aired a gala show, which was recorded around Qixi Park in the city of Xi'an and which featured a constellation of Chinese stars.

Singer Wowkie Zhang put on a lively performance of his cheery number Good Things Are Going To Happen, while Jason Zhang delivered a heartfelt rendition of his ballad Jump Into The Crowd And Embrace You.

Another highlight was singer Huang Xiaoyun belting out the rousing Stars And Sea, set against a backdrop of crashing waves.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to str.sg/3iwS

POP

I'M NOT LIVING ALONE

3/5

Claire Kuo Those heading to Taiwanese singer Claire Kuo's upcoming gig in Singapore, slated to take place on Sept 4 at Capitol Theatre, can expect a wistful number or two from her latest album, I'm Not Living Alone, which overflows with tender ballads.

Her soft, feather-light voice floats in the title track. "I am single/but I don't live alone," she croons. The song's melody is rather forgettable though, as is the case for Dear You, which is pleasant enough but lacks emotional oomph.

Stray Cat Tiger, composed by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eve Ai, fares better with its refreshing perspective of a once-beloved creature.

Overall, a stronger concept and more inventive melodies would have helped to leave a more lasting impression.