French film-maker Jean-Luc Godard, 91, chose death by assisted suicide with ‘great lucidity’

NEW YORK - Jean-Luc Godard, the daringly innovative director and provocateur whose unconventional camerawork, disjointed narrative style and penchant for radical politics changed the course of film-making in the 1960s, leaving a lasting influence on it, died peacefully at his home in Rolle, Switzerland on Tuesday. He was 91.

His longtime legal adviser, Patrick Jeanneret, said he died by assisted suicide, which in his case was medically and legally validated, having suffered from “multiple disabling pathologies“.

“He could not live like you and me, so he decided with a great lucidity, as he had all his life, to say, ‘Now it’s enough’,” Jeanneret said in a phone interview, adding Godard wanted to die with dignity, and “that was exactly what he did”.

The French auteur’s wife Anne-Marie Mieville was at his side.

“No official (funeral) ceremony will take place,” his family said. “He will be cremated... And it really must happen in private.”

A master of epigrams as well as of movies, Godard once observed: “A film consists of a beginning, a middle and an end, though not necessarily in that order.”

In practice, he seldom scrambled the timeline of his films, preferring instead to leap forward through his narratives by means like the elliptical “jump cut,” which he did much to make into a widely accepted tool. But he never tired of taking apart established forms and reassembling them in ways that were invariably fresh, frequently witty, sometimes abstruse but consistently stimulating.

As a young critic in the 1950s, Godard was one of several iconoclastic writers who helped turn a new publication called Cahiers du Cinéma into a critical force that swept away the old guard of the European art cinema and replaced it with new heroes largely drawn from the ranks of the American commercial cinema – directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Howard Hawks.

When his first feature-length film as a director, Breathless, was released in 1960, Godard joined several of his Cahiers colleagues in a movement that the French press soon labeled la nouvelle vague – the new wave.

For Godard as well as for new wave friends and associates like François Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Rivette and Eric Rohmer, the “tradition of quality” represented by the established French cinema was an aesthetic dead end. To them, it was strangled by literary influences and empty displays of craftsmanship that had to be vanquished to make room for a new cinema, one that sprang from the personality and predilections of the director.

Although Breathless was not the first new wave film (both Chabrol’s 1958 Beau Serge and Truffaut’s 1959 400 Blows preceded it), it became representative of the movement.

A short, slight, often scruffy man with heavy-rimmed black glasses and an ever-present cigarette or cigar, Godard rarely gave interviews. When he did, he typically deflected probing questions about his life and art.