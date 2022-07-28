French actress Pom Klementieff on sex appeal and standing up for herself

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The July 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - With her elfin features and platinum bob, Pom Klementieff has the kind of looks you do not easily forget.

Couple that with her magnetic screen presence and a flair for high-wire action, and you have got yourself the new decade's most charismatic superheroine.

The 36-year-old actress of French-Russian and South Korean parentage started her career in French indie films before making her way to Hollywood.

In 2013, she scored a breakthrough in Spike Lee's Oldboy, but it was four years later that Klementieff hit the big time, when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe - the biggest franchise in entertainment.

She plays Mantis - first in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), then in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and most recently, Thor: Love And Thunder (2022).

As the lovable but formidable alien with empathic abilities, Klementieff got to flex both her action and comedic chops, earning her a legion of fans along the way.

The actress continues to be on a roll. She has two more Marvel films in the pipeline - Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, a television special slated for later this year, and next year's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - as well as two Mission: Impossible films due for release in 2023 and 2024.

Amid her frenetic schedule, Klementieff makes time for this interview and photo shoot.

Landing in London at 6am, she whizzes straight to the set, where she spends the entire day executing high kicks, splits, pull-ups and planks - all the while dressed in clouds of pink marabou and purple taffeta.

She is super chill and completely down-to-earth - no airs, no manager on set - and works the camera like a dream.

Here, she talks about fashion, film and her fighter spirit.