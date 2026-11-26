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PARIS – Film star Gerard Depardieu, one of the leading faces of French cinema, will face trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, after a Paris appeal court on Nov 26 rejected his bid to avoid having the case tried .

Arnould, 30, first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018, saying the assaults occurred in his Paris home on two separate occasions when she was in her early 20s.

Depardieu, 77, has denied wrongdoing in the case, and his legal team in 2025 appealed the investigative judge’s decision for the case to be tried .

However, the Paris appeals court upheld the decision for the case to be tried in criminal court. It ruled that Depardieu would be tried for allegedly raping Arnould on Aug 7, 2018, but dismissed a second alleged rape on Aug 13, 2018.

Earlier in November, Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a separate 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims.

The rape trial poses a much more serious threat to Depardieu, who could face 15 to 20 years in jail if he is convicted.

Carine Durrieu Diebolt, a lawyer for Arnould, described the ruling as a relief for her client.

“She has been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Durrieu Diebolt said. “She is fully prepared for it.”

The appeals court said Depardieu could appeal to France’s highest court, the Cour de Cassation.

His lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, said they were waiting to see if they would do so.

Legal experts say an appeal to the Cour de Cassation would face major hurdles as the top court only weighs whether the law was applied correctly, and does not retry cases or re-examine evidence.

Earlier in November, British comedian Russell Brand was jailed for 10½ years after he was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. REUTERS